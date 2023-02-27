Universal Mysteriously Removes Beloved Archway Icon

When you visit Universal Orlando Resort, you’re visiting a place full of thrills.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to two theme parks, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. In addition, Universal is in the process of building a third theme park, which is planning to open in 2025, called Epic Universe.

If all that weren’t enough, Universal Orlando also has a popular water park called Volcano Bay and a world-class shopping and dining area in Universal CityWalk.

While there is plenty to enjoy year-round, there’s something special about visiting Universal Orlando during special times of the year, including Christmas, Halloween, and New Years.

Guests can experience Universal at Christmas with the mean one himself, the Grinch, who you can spot Whoville. During Halloween, Guests can experience the terror and enjoy screams with Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights, which includes different haunted houses, special food, and shows. Guests at New Years can count down the clock while at CityWalk. Currently, Universal is in full swing celebrating Mardi Gras.

Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras Celebration has concerts, parades, and much more. Universal describes this year’s Mardi Gras like this:

“Universal is going beyond the bayou with an awesome party inspired by Carnaval celebrations from around the world. Watch a parade (on select nights) of spectacular floats. Sample flavors from the bayou to Brazil and beyond. Enjoy live music all around and concerts (on select nights), then go ahead and get your beads and your party on!”

Some of the lineup for Universal Mardi Gras Concert are Patti LaBelle, JVKE, Goo Goo Dolls, Maren Morris,WILLOW, 3 Doors Down, Sean Paul, Lauren Daigle, and many more artists. Guests can also sign up for Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience which is 84.99 if Guests are interested in this experience.

Though the celebration is still going on, Universally Addicted recently shared a tweet show that the Mardi Gras medallion at the Universal Studios Florida archway is missing.

The Mardi Gras Medallion Has Been Removed.

The Mardi Gras Medallion Has Been Removed 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/A3xrDmIHlC — Universally Addicted (@UniversallyAdd) February 26, 2023

Universal Orlando normally puts up at medallion for Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and the Holidays and this sign normally stays up until the closing of the last day of the event. However, since this sign is missing, many fans are wondering when Universal will put it back up.

There’s a chance that this medallion was taken down for a possible private party or a marketing event, and the expectation is that it will be put back up rather soon. But, at this time, it has not been confirmed.

Have you experienced an event at Universal Orlando? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments if you would go again.