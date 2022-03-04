Universal Mardi Gras Lineup For March Features Star-Studded Performers

As we enter the month of March, the party is set to continue at Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Orlando is currently in the midst of its epic Mardi Gras celebration and, just like last month, there is still plenty for Guests to enjoy and experience heading into this month.

Mardi Gras began in February and runs all the way through April 24 with many exciting live concerts, delicious food, parades, and much more all at Universal Studios Florida.

The March Concert Lineup features a star-studded group of performers like LL Cool J, Marshmello, Lee Brice, and Khalid. Seal, Gavin DeGraw, Becky G, The Revivalists, Jimmie Allen, and Jason Derulo are also on the docket for the month.

March Concert Lineup:

LL Cool J (Saturday, March 5 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Marshmello (Sunday, March 6 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Lee Brice (Saturday, March 12 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Becky G (Sunday, March 13 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Khalid (Friday, March 18 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Seal (Saturday, March 19 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Gavin DeGraw (Sunday, March 20 @ 8:30 p.m.)

The Revivalists (Friday, March 25 @8:30 p.m.)

Jimmie Allen (Saturday, March 26 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Jason Derulo (Sunday, March 27 @8:30 p.m.)

Universal Orlando describes Mardi Gras as “Florida’s Biggest Party:”

Forget about your inhibitions. Forget about who’s watching. It’s time to let loose at Universal’s Mardi Gras. This ain’t no fancy tea party. The beads are back. The parade and concerts are back*. And every day and night you can enjoy food from New Orleans and dishes inspired by diverse tastes and flavors from from around the world**. It’s Florida’s Biggest Party, and it’s the loudest, wildest blowout this side of the Bayou.

The Spectacular Parade will take place each night during the event’s time period except April 1, 2 and 8.

Universal’s official description of the parade reads:

It’s an authentic New Orleans Mardi Gras parade complete with dazzling floats, colorful costumes, and beads, beads and more beads. This year’s parade features six brand new floats along with six traditional favorite floats.

In addition to the festivities and live music, Universal Orlando Guests have the opportunity to sample world-class and authentic flavors from around the world. Be sure to visit the Mardi Gras food kiosks located throughout the Park.

If that weren’t all enough, there are also two unique Mardi Gras experiences that you don’t even have to wait until night to enjoy. The Mardi Gras Tribute Store is open at Universal Studios Florida and next door, at Universal’s Islands of Adventures, Guests can take a look in the Hallows VooDoo Boutique located in the Lost Continent.

Concert lineup, parade, and food availability are subject to change without notice. Please visit Universal Orlando’s official Mardi Gras page for the most up-to-date details about the event.

Have you experienced Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando Resort yet this year? Let us know in the comments!

