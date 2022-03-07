Woman Exposes Herself During Universal Mardi Gras Event

Universal Orlando Resort is currently in the midst of celebrating its biggest party of the year.

Universal’s Mardi Gras celebration began in February and runs through April 24. The event features all kinds of fun experiences like concerts, parades, unique dishes, and much more.

As Guests have been getting their party on, it seems one Universal Orlando Resort Guest may have hilariously gone a little too far.

On a recent Reddit thread, User U/brewgirl68 shared an experience that they certainly won’t forget anytime soon.

“I was at Universal’s Mardi Gras today,” the user said. “There was maybe a 65-year-old lady showing her boobs to get beads. Every single float, another flash. At least she had a bra on, but still.”

Of course, Universal Orlando Resort’s Mardi Gras celebration is a family-friendly event and the uniqueness of the event is certainly something that Guests have really come to enjoy. This kind of conduct is not allowed in the Universal Parks.

Universal Orlando’s full policy for entry can be found here. Here’s what the policy says about clothing:

Clothing likely to create a danger, incite a disturbance or displaying offensive language or content is not prohibited. Any other items Universal personnel deem to be inappropriate, disruptive or harmful are not allowed.

More On Universal Orlando Resort’s Mardi Gras celebration

Universal Orlando describes Mardi Gras as “Florida’s Biggest Party:”

Forget about your inhibitions. Forget about who’s watching. It’s time to let loose at Universal’s Mardi Gras. This ain’t no fancy tea party. The beads are back. The parade and concerts are back*. And every day and night you can enjoy food from New Orleans and dishes inspired by diverse tastes and flavors from from around the world**. It’s Florida’s Biggest Party, and it’s the loudest, wildest blowout this side of the Bayou.

The March concert lineup featured LL Cool J and Marshmello this past weekend. Crowd capacity was insanely reached for Marshmello’s concert. Here’s a look at the remaining lineup for the rest of March:

March Concert Lineup:

Lee Brice (Saturday, March 12 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Becky G (Sunday, March 13 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Khalid (Friday, March 18 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Seal (Saturday, March 19 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Gavin DeGraw (Sunday, March 20 @ 8:30 p.m.)

The Revivalists (Friday, March 25 @8:30 p.m.)

Jimmie Allen (Saturday, March 26 @ 8:30 p.m.)

Jason Derulo (Sunday, March 27 @8:30 p.m.)

The Spectacular Parade will take place each night during the event’s time period except April 1, 2 and 8.

Universal’s official description of the parade reads:

It’s an authentic New Orleans Mardi Gras parade complete with dazzling floats, colorful costumes, and beads, beads and more beads. This year’s parade features six brand new floats along with six traditional favorite floats.

If that weren’t all enough, there are also two unique Mardi Gras experiences that you don’t even have to wait until night to enjoy. The Mardi Gras Tribute Store is open at Universal Studios Florida and next door, at Universal’s Islands of Adventures, Guests can take a look in the Hallows VooDoo Boutique located in the Lost Continent.

Concert lineup, parade, and food availability are subject to change without notice. Please visit Universal Orlando’s official Mardi Gras page for the most up-to-date details about the event.

Have you experienced Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando Resort yet this year? Let us know in the comments!

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’ with rides like ‘Harry Potter’ and the Forbidden Journey and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure! Also, in the latest Universal Parks News, the Epic Universe is currently under construction and set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?