Disney California Adventure installed warning signs at Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! in Avengers Campus last week following a dangerous TikTok challenge in which Guests loosened their seatbelts for a better rush.

On Thursday, a pair of TikTokers revealed a much less dangerous challenge they’ve created for themselves as a milestone for reaching 1,000 followers:

@ParkSpeed is currently at 328 followers. Once they reach 1,000, the social media content creators plan to spend an entire day riding Kali River Rapids at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The divisive attraction is known for barely sprinkling on some Guests while drenching others from head to toe!

“What does it do to a person to ride Kali River Rapids all day long?” one of the TikTokers asked. “Let’s find out together.”

In the caption, they described it as their “most outrageous Disney World challenge idea.”

More on Kali River Rapids

Now that Splash Mountain is closed, Kali River Rapids is the wettest water ride at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The ride is currently under refurbishment and is expected to reopen in mid-March.

“Set out on a thrilling whitewater adventure through a lush jungle in the heart of Asia,” reads the official Disney attraction description. “Skim across an erupting geyser, drift below a canopy of lush vegetation and be whisked along fast-moving rapids. Graze gushing waterfalls and bedrock amid the raging current. Then, as the harmony of nature is disrupted, you’ll plummet down a dramatic 20-foot slope!”

“You will surely get splashed on this attraction—and you may even get soaked. Guests wishing to remain dry are encouraged to bring a waterproof poncho, extra clothes or a towel to dry off. Lockers for mobile devices and other items you want to stay dry are located across from the entrance to Kali River Rapids and are available during your ride (on a first-come, first-served basis).”

Would you ride Kali River Rapids all day for a Disney TikTok challenge? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.