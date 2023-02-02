New Update Teases at Least 4 Trailers From Disney on Super Bowl Sunday

The Walt Disney Company will be dropping almost $30 million for ads on that day alone!

Super Bowl Sunday is just as famous for the ads as it is for the game itself. Many viewers tune in just to see the ads, which, along with the average viewership of almost 100 million, makes for primetime ad space. Spots for a short 30-second ad slot can run companies upwards of $6.5 million, representing a significant investment for just one! Disney is reportedly going all in this year!

It only makes sense. With 28 films coming out from the media giant in 2023 alone, spanning Walt Disney Animation, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, Hulu, Searchlight Pictures (formerly 20th Century Studios), and Pixar, there’s a lot that fans have yet to see! In mid-to-late 2022, and the D23 Expo there were a few teasers released for upcoming films and projects, but fans are still waiting for more promotion for several of Disney’s highly anticipated projects.

Currently, Marvel Studios is hitting their next release in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), hard. Promos, featurettes, interviews, and posters all featuring characters like Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), and Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) have been ramping up in anticipation of the February 17 release date. But that’s not the only thing fans can expect from Disney on Super Bowl Sunday!

According to a report from Deadline, Disney is planning on releasing trailers for at least 4, but likely 6, films during the massive event. The report states that Disney will release another trailer for Quantumania, but also trailers for the following: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), The Little Mermaid (2023), Elemental (2023), and likely Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) and The Marvels (2023). A lot to take in!

While many of these offerings already have some sort of promotional material or even trailers out, fans can expect to see just a little more detail from these trailers, as in the case of The Little Mermaid, which has only had a teaser to this point. Disney isn’t the only one shelling out the money for trailer spots this year, either.

The report from Deadline also details that Warner Bros., Universal, Paramount, and likely Amazon/MGM and Lionsgate will also be contributing some ads to the Super Bowl. With 2023 being the year with the relatively fewest Covid-19 restrictions since the pandemic began in 2020, the entertainment industry is roaring back, and studios are poised to make a comeback.

