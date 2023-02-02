New Update Teases at Least 4 Trailers From Disney on Super Bowl Sunday

Walt Disney Studios - Dinsey100 Logo

Credit: Disney

The Walt Disney Company will be dropping almost $30 million for ads on that day alone!

 

Scrooge McDuck Diving into his money bin.
Credit: Walt Disney Productions

Super Bowl Sunday is just as famous for the ads as it is for the game itself. Many viewers tune in just to see the ads, which, along with the average viewership of almost 100 million, makes for primetime ad space. Spots for a short 30-second ad slot can run companies upwards of $6.5 million, representing a significant investment for just one! Disney is reportedly going all in this year!

Duke the Musical – "Zootopia+" heads back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia in a short-form series that dives deeper into the lives of some of the Oscar®-winning feature film's most intriguing characters. After being wrangled and arrested in a giant donut—compliments of Officer Judy Hopps—clever criminal weasel Duke (voiced by Alan Tudyk) reevaluates his life, pondering where he went wrong—staged in his own mind in "Duke The Musical." Directed by Josie Trinidad and Trent Correy, and produced by Nathan Curtis, "Zootopia+" streams on Disney+ beginning Nov. 9, 2022. © 2022 Disney. All Rights Reserved.
Credit: Walt Disney Studios

It only makes sense. With 28 films coming out from the media giant in 2023 alone, spanning Walt Disney Animation, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, Hulu, Searchlight Pictures (formerly 20th Century Studios), and Pixar, there’s a lot that fans have yet to see! In mid-to-late 2022, and the D23 Expo there were a few teasers released for upcoming films and projects, but fans are still waiting for more promotion for several of Disney’s highly anticipated projects.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original fairytale adventure “Wish” is an all-new story is set in the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, an optimist with a sharp wit and a deep caring for her community, turns to the sky in a moment of need, and makes a wish. Asha’s plea is answered by a cosmic force, a little ball of boundless energy, Star. Together, they will face the most formidable of foes to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars – wondrous things can happen. The voice cast includes Ariana DeBose as Asha and Alan Tudyk as the pajama-wearing goat, Valentino. Featuring original songs by Julia Michaels, “Wish” is helmed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, and produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes. The feature film releases Fall 2023.
Credit: Disney

Currently, Marvel Studios is hitting their next release in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), hard. Promos, featurettes, interviews, and posters all featuring characters like Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), and Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) have been ramping up in anticipation of the February 17 release date. But that’s not the only thing fans can expect from Disney on Super Bowl Sunday!

Ant-Man, Stinger, and Wasp in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'
Credit: Marvel Studios

According to a report from Deadline, Disney is planning on releasing trailers for at least 4, but likely 6, films during the massive event. The report states that Disney will release another trailer for Quantumania, but also trailers for the following: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), The Little Mermaid (2023), Elemental (2023), and likely Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) and The Marvels (2023). A lot to take in!

Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan as the Guardians of the Galaxy in 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (2023). Credit: Marvel Studios
Credit: Marvel Studios

While many of these offerings already have some sort of promotional material or even trailers out, fans can expect to see just a little more detail from these trailers, as in the case of The Little Mermaid, which has only had a teaser to this point. Disney isn’t the only one shelling out the money for trailer spots this year, either.

Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Credit: Disney

The report from Deadline also details that Warner Bros., Universal, Paramount, and likely Amazon/MGM and Lionsgate will also be contributing some ads to the Super Bowl. With 2023 being the year with the relatively fewest Covid-19 restrictions since the pandemic began in 2020, the entertainment industry is roaring back, and studios are poised to make a comeback.

What promos are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comments below!

