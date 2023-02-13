Reservations Opening Very Soon For Disney World’s Newest Location

Disney just revealed some very exciting news for Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort in the next few weeks.

Guests who have visited the Walt Disney World Resort in recent months know that a lot is going on. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is about to receive a brand-new restaurant that can be found in Toy Story Land. Roundup Rodeo BBQ, the name of the Toy Story-themed eatery, will open on March 23, 2023.

Disney has announced that reservations for Roundup Rodeo BBQ will open on February 21.

Checkout the new video from Disney, shared by reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) on Twitter:

NEW: Roundup Rodeo BBQ at Disney's Hollywood reservations will be available starting February 21. The restaurant officially opens on March 23. Disney released a new video showing more of the interior of the restaurant.

Disney Parks Blog officially announced the upcoming Walt Disney World Resort restaurant, Woody’s Roundup Rodeo BBQ, all the way back in 2019. Unfortunately, like a lot of other projects at Disney, construction on the project was delayed during Disney World’s pandemic-related shutdown in 2020. This meant that its opening date was pushed back until 2022.

For those who don’t know, Toy Story Land can be found at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, featuring rides like Slinky Dog Dash and Toy Story Mania.

“Using some of his favorite toys, games, and playsets, Andy has created a rodeo arena for his toys … and all honorary toys visiting Andy’s backyard,” stated Disney while discussing this new location. “Chow down on house-smoked meats, a roundup of sides, sweet surprises, and more in this western-themed family-style restaurant, where you’ll see the world through the eyes of Andy’s toys.”

Of course, Guests can also experience classic rides at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, like Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, or watch Fantasmic!, the jaw-dropping nighttime show held at the Park.

As we stated earlier, the Walt Disney World has a lot going on right now. At Magic Kingdom, Disney is about to welcome a brand-new roller coaster called TRON Lightcycle/Run. This new ride can be found in Tomorrowland, next to Space Mountain. It’s set to open in April.

Are you excited? What are you looking forward to most at Walt Disney World?