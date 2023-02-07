Disney World Puts Guests at Risk, Sells Expired Product

Walt Disney World Resort boasts thousands of delicious food and beverage offerings; trying them all on your vacation is impossible! Some prepackaged edible souvenirs are available to take home with you so that you can get your Disney Parks fix when your trip ends.

We often assume Walt Disney World Resort is the safest place in the world and wouldn’t think twice about eating anything freshly served there. But recent bouts of near-deadly food poisoning have left some Guests questioning Disney Park food quality standards.

According to a new report this week, pre-packaged Walt Disney World foods are also risky. Reddit user u/atschinkel shared that they purchased a bag of “Mickey’s Really Swell Coffee” from a gift shop at Disney’s Beach Club Resort on Saturday, February 4, only to find that it had a “Best By” date of 11/29/22.

“I’m sure the coffee is fine but I do think they should be a bit more diligent about selling expired goods on shelves,” the Guest said. “I definitely wouldn’t have purchased coffee that isn’t super fresh if I’d done my due diligence.”

Commenters advised the Guest to contact Walt Disney World Resort’s Guest Services team, which will often do anything to ensure Guests have a magical experience.

While Best By dates aren’t always the same as expiration dates, most stores will throw out a product past its freshness date. If you notice an expired product on the shelves at Walt Disney World Resort, notify a Disney Cast Member.

Have you ever accidentally purchased something expired at Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.