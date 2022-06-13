One Disney Food Reportedly Caused Food Poisoning In Multiple Guests

Whether you’re visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, or any other Disney Park around the world, there is so much to see and experience.

While everyone, of course, comes to enjoy the iconic rides like Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, Peter Pan’s Flight, Pirates of the Caribbean, and others, there is plenty more to enjoy while spending the day at a Disney Park.

One of the most notable delicacies that draw Disney fans to the Parks is the food.

Dole whip, churros, spring rolls, Mickey ears, Mickey pretzels, and much more are all there to enjoy, but a recent experience in Disneyland Resort left multiple Guests reportedly ill.

A Disneyland Park Guest recently shared that they and two other people suffered from food poisoning after getting the beef birria sandwich at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe.

“Two other people who sat at my table also got sick,” the Guest said in a Reddit thread. “I was sitting at a table by myself having my sandwich (I couldn’t find anyone to go with and yesterday was the last day my pass was good before the summer was blocked.) They were a mother and daughter duo that asked if they could share the table with me while they ate. I sat down around 7:45 and they joined me around 8. We decided to stay to watch the Electrical Light Parade and fireworks. That’s the only reason I know that they started not feeling well too. We all started feeling bad right before we departed from each other at the end of the fireworks.”

While Disney does its best to ensure that food is fresh and taken care of, Disney Parks have been linked to several food poisoning incidents in the past few months.

Disneyland’s official description of Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe reads:

Cherish a Jolly Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner

Sit on the expansive Victorian-style garden patio and nibble on an assortment of sweet and flaky baked goods and desserts. Take in the prime views of people enjoying their day at the Happiest Place on Earth with Sleeping Beauty Castleand Matterhorn Bobsleds in the background. Feel especially merry when you sample breakfast entrees like an egg and bacon croissant sandwich or a yogurt parfait. Try lunch and dinner delights like oven-roasted turkey on ciabatta, a toasted cheese sandwich or the fabulous Jolly Holiday Salad. Menu items, pricing and hours are subject to change without notice.

What do you think of these incidents at Disneyland Resort? Let us know in the comments!