Disney Is In Trouble, Sat Passivly By For Too Long

Posted on by Andrew Boardwine Leave a comment
Disney World monorail at EPCOT during the International Flower and Garden Festival

Credit: Walt Disney World Resort

As the competition is heating up, Walt Disney World Resort is sitting idly by.

There have been some changes that Disney World Guests have seen over the last couple of years, including construction on TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom, the World Celebration Neighborhood at EPCOT, and talk of potential expansions at both Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom.

Cinderella Castle Partners statue at Walt Disney World
Credit: Disney

But, all of that pales in comparison when compared with Disney World’s top competition, less than a 15-minute drive away. Of course, we mean Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Orlando has been building both attractions and experiences left and right. Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, and the Bourne Stuntacular opened in the last couple of years, and Universal Studios Florida is currently about to open an all-new Minions-themed attraction this summer. This, in addition to major upgrades coming to the Woody Woodpecker KidZone in the form of rumored DreamWorks Animation replacements, is enough to get excited about.

But, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Universal's Epic Universe
Credit: Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando is finishing up Epic Universe, an all-new theme park set to open in 2025. Universal Parks & Resorts is also in the midst of planning for a new theme park in Frisco, Texas and a Halloween Horror Nights-esque experience in Las Vegas.

But, the expansion reportedly won’t stop there, either.

Universal has plenty more land at Epic Universe to build another theme park if it wanted to, and NBCUniversal has already shared that it has major plans for the future.

“We’re always looking to invest in our parks,” CEO Jeff Shell said recently. “We’re really excited about Epic coming out of the ground. Our timing couldn’t be better for that. But we want to have things we’re investing in, both domestically and internationally.”

Wizarding World of 'Harry Potter' Hogsmeade at Universal Orlando
Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Excitement is brewing around all the changes coming to Universal Parks & Resort. The theme parks, which include Universal Studios Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, are expanding and the competition is heating up.

Will Universal’s major expansion force Disney to make a move and look at the potential for a fifth gate? Or will Disney continue to sit idly by and watch their competition make up more and more ground?

What do you think of Universal’s major push in expansion? Let us know in the comments!

Andrew Boardwine

A frequent visitor of Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort, Andrew will likely be found freefalling on Twilight Zone Tower of Terror or enjoying Pirates of the Caribbean. Over at Universal, he'll be taking in the thrills of the Jurassic World Velocicoaster and Revenge of the Mummy

