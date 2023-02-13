“I Completely Broke the Universe,” DC Shows Off Evil Version Of Controversial Actor

Andy Muschetti’s The Flash (2023) finally released a trailer, giving fans a better understanding of what to expect.

For instance, early rumors about Michael Shannon’s General Zod returning with no Henry Cavill as Superman appear to be true. Still, the franchise will also bring more than one Batman variant to the big screen. Ezra Miller is starring not only as Barry Allen/Flash but will play a variant of himself that ends up meeting his other self while traveling through the Multiverse.

For fans unfamiliar with Flash’s backstory, Barry’s mother dies when he is young, and he wishes his mom was still alive. To save her, he goes back in time and breaks the Multiverse, and creates a terrible universe in exchange for his mom to live. Barry obviously can’t live in a universe where millions die so he can be with his mom, so he fixes his mistakes and restores the Multiverse.

In The Flash, Barry’s actions will erase the events of the Snyderverse as General Zod takes over the world due to Earth no longer having any meta-humans, meaning that heroes like Wonder Woman or Superman don’t exist. Instead of Superman, fans will meet Sasha Calle’s Supergirl as she will play a role in the movie and potentially the franchise’s future.

Here’s the trailer for The Flash:

Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will also be appearing as Batman/Bruce Wayne and will help Barry Allen on his journey. Fans already knew Keaton was going to return — one sequence showed off that his Batman will be more agile than his previous time on the big screen — but Ben Affleck’s Batman was only rumored.

Affleck’s role in the DCU is still unknown as his version of Batman is potentially appearing in Aquaman 2, but the actor isn’t playing Batman in future DCU Batman movies. Despite Miller’s controversial actions by kidnapping a teenage girl, being hostile and threatening families, and getting a felony, the actor could reprise their role in future projects.

Right now, it seems that James Gunn’s love for The Flash is a good sign that the movie will be worth the wait and that the drama surrounding the movie won’t affect the debut of the film. Sometimes, studios remove important characters or sequences due to the drama or scandals the actors get involved with. Still, Miller’s actions as the lead actor wasn’t going to be removed, or else the studio would have to film the entire movie again.

One important thing to note is that Zod isn’t the main villain, according to some reports. Barry Allen will face a darker version of himself that is responsible for potentially keeping his mother dead and will end up being the reason why the Multiverse is shattered. Fans will have to wait and see what happens with Flash and his variants.

Do you think Ezra Miller will stay as the Flash? Are you excited about the movie?