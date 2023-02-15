Cast Members Desert Ride, Leave Terrified Guests Locked Under Lap Bars

Grab your virtual queue or Individual Lightning Lane and head to the el CapiTOON Theater at Disneyland Park for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Disneyland Resort’s newest attraction! The ride opened last month after years of successful operation at the Chinese Theater in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort, the former home of The Great Movie Ride.

Unfortunately, fans report that the Disneyland Park version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is experiencing frequent breakdowns and HVAC issues that have become dangerous for some Guests.

This week, a group of Guests sat horrified as they pulled up to the exit of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway and realized no Cast Members were present. They were seconds from leaving the ride but remained locked under lap bars. @waltdisneyworldparks shared a video from the incident:

It’s unknown whether this incident occurred at Disneyland Park or Disney’s Hollywood Studios. However, the creator confirmed in the comments that the Guests were trapped under their lap bars.

Remember that Disney Cast Members work hard to keep Guests safe and were likely handling a high-priority situation when they left their positions at the exit of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Eventually, Cast Members released the Guests. Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is operating normally at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort at the time of this article’s publication.

More on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse finally have their own ride at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort! Engineer Goofy takes you on a crazy adventure through the world of the Mouse that started it all.

“Zip away on a zany adventure through a cartoon universe crammed with surprises,” reads the official Disney description of the attraction. “Based on the recent award-winning Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the first ride at any Disney park that stars Mickey Mouse and friends.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.