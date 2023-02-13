‘Avatar 2’ Loses Achievement Due to 25-Year-Old Movie Reclaiming Box Office Record

James Cameron won’t be devastated about Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) falling behind in box office records, but fans will be shocked to hear about a movie in 1997 returning to take over theaters again.

Sam Worthington’s Jake Sully returned with Pandora as Avatar 2 continued the story from 2009’s Avatar. Cameron spent more time exploring the world as fans got to see the tropical islands and oceans of Pandora in the sequel rather than explore more of the forests.

This change of scenery amazed fans and revealed new special effects technology that amazed — and angered — fans. No one can deny that James Cameron was successful with the sequel, as the movie has made over $2 Billion at the box office. After waiting 13 years for a sequel, fans were excited to return to Pandora.

Thankfully, Avatar 3 won’t take ten more years as the film is set to release in 2024. The movie will continue to explore the Na’Vi and reveal that some natives aren’t good as one tribe — the ash people — will be pillaging and burning across Pandora.

Cameron’s time with Avatar has taken up a lot of his time, and after Avatar 3, he has two other movies planned and already in the works. Anyone interested in Pandora, don’t worry; the franchise isn’t going anywhere. After taking over the box office, the movie has finally slipped and started not to make as much as other new movies, and now the movie is falling behind in box office records.

One movie, Titanic (1997) — another James Cameron movie — with Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet was released again in theaters to celebrate the movie’s 25th anniversary. After revealing one key scene should’ve been changed, the movie has been quietly accruing more revenue due to fans revisiting the movie at theaters.

Despite fans loving Avatar 2, Titanic has managed to take back its spot as the 3rd highest-grossing film of all time, with DiscussingFilm announcing the shocking revelation earlier:

‘TITANIC’ has now passed ‘AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER’ to become the 3rd highest grossing film of all time again.

Avatar 2 still has the chance to take back the mantle, but it seems that Avengers: Endgame (2019) will keep its title as 2nd highest grossing movie of all time, with the first Avatar movie staying on top. At the end of the day, James Cameron knows how to make movies that break box office records as his movies compete against each other.

