James Cameron Finally Admits 25-Year-Old Mistake With Iconic Movie

Two decades later, James Cameron has finally ended a debate between fans and admits one fatal mistake he made.

The director has been around for quite some time and has made some of the highest-grossing movies in Hollywood. With Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) making more than $2 billion at the box office, it’s no surprise that Cameron knows what he is doing.

Now, the director is busy working on Avatar 3 (2024), which will introduce a fire tribe of the Na’Vi and show a more destructive side of the natives. His franchise won’t stop there, as he has ideas to make several more movies. Fans will be getting a lot more of Sam Worthington’s Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana’s Neytiri over the next decade as Avatar becomes more popular.

Cameron didn’t earn his fame with Avatar, but it was Titanic (1997) with Kate Winslet’s Rose Tyler and Leonardo Dicaprio’s Jack Dawson that made the director. After the movie’s release, fans fell in love with the tragic story of love and seeing the large vessel sink.

Near the movie’s end, Rose and Jack make it to a door, and Jack can’t be at the door with Rose to survive, so he sacrifices his life to save Rose. While this is typical for a tragic romance story, fans didn’t believe that only one person could stay afloat on the door since it looked big enough for both of them to fit on it.

Finally, after 25 years, James Cameron went to see if the fans were right and used science to figure out if both people could survive on the door, as seen in this video:

james cameron admitting jack might have lived after that titanic test is the funniest thing ever james cameron admitting jack might have lived after that titanic test is the funniest thing ever pic.twitter.com/q3rHM8Qzpd — ivy (@ohhhhherewego) February 2, 2023 Related: Vin Diesel Opens Up About Involvement With ‘Avatar’ Franchise

Fans can finally know that Cameron was wrong regarding Titanic, as the director has been defending himself for a long time. Admitting that Rose could be living happily ever after with Jack now is fine, but fans will forever hold Cameron accountable for not letting those characters get the happy ending they deserved.

Now, Kate Winslet has returned to work with Cameron in Avatar 2, but it will be interesting to see if Leonardo Dicaprio will join the Avatar franchise and have a reunion with his former costar for the role that made him famous.

Do you think Leonardo Dicaprio will be in the Avatar franchise? Let us know what you think!