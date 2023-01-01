Universal Orlando Attraction Still Facing Issues, Reopening Unsure

One attraction is still facing some difficulties.

One of the most popular rides at Universal Studios Florida is none other than Revenge of the Mummy. Sure, The popular Orlando Resort allows Guests experience a whole host of great attractions like E.T. Adventure, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, and much more.

But Revenge of the Mummy stands above the rest when it comes to a thrilling ride experience and a super fun story and theme.

The dark coaster underwent an extended closure this past January and was closed all the way through the late summer. Revenge of The Mummy reopened in August after an extensive, months-long refurbishment. Fans were thrilled as the closure lasted much longer than expected!

As you can see below, the attraction is still in “technical rehearsal” and is subject to closures without warning.

Revenge of the Mummy is still undergoing technical rehearsals! We will keep you posted when this process is completed

Universal’s official description for Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida can be read below:

“Digging your nails into the safety rail, you’ll hold on tight as you rush forwards and back on the track, fleeing from the evil Mummy Imhotep. Just as it seems you might’ve escaped, you’ll plunge straight down into a pitch-black abyss with no end in sight. Will you ever see daylight again? Or will you remain sealed inside this tomb forever?”

