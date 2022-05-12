Universal Tears Down Construction Walls Near ‘Mummy’ Coaster

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many world-class attractions that draw millions of Guests from around the world each and every year.

One of the most beloved attractions at Universal Studios Florida has been closed for the last several months for a lengthy refurbishment, but it seems that major progress is being made in the quest for its reopening.

We previously reported that the attraction could be opening sooner than was previously expected. Universal Orlando has pegged the attraction as closed until “late summer 2022,” but recently there have been some developments that may lead to the attraction opening sooner than that. Universal is in the process of hiring Team Members for the dark coaster and many believe that the attraction could open as soon as the Fourth of July weekend.

The construction walls that used to surround the courtyard have been removed and now we have even more good news to report. The construction walls that were erected in front of Sahara Traders– which was transformed into the Universal Classic Monsters store temporarily during Revenge of the Mummy’s closing– have now been torn down.

Here’s a look at what the construction walls previously looked like:

Twitter account Universally Addicted (@UniversallyAdd) shared a photo of the recent development.

The construction wall around Sahara Traders has been removed!

With these construction walls coming down, there is only one more set of construction walls remaining on the outside of the attraction. The walls have been pushed all the way back to the entrance of the ride and it seems that major progress is being made in the quest to reopen the attraction.

Universal’s official description of Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida reads:

Plunge High Speed into Total Darkness. Digging your nails into the safety rail, you’ll hold on tight as you rush forwards and back on the track, fleeing from the evil Mummy Imhotep. Just as it seems you might’ve escaped, you’ll plunge straight down into a pitch-black abyss with no end in sight. Will you ever see daylight again? Or will you remain sealed inside this tomb forever?

