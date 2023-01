A magical Disneyland Resort vacation rarely turns into a nightmare… but that would be an understatement when describing what happened to a group of Disney Park Guests.

Former Disney Cast Member Lauren (@laurenofpalmsprings on TikTok) shared stories of some of the most disgusting things she witnessed while working at Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland Park. One of those incidents involved Guests who unknowingly sat in human feces upon boarding the attraction:

“These two ladies slid into the brown boats on Pirates, slid right into a fresh turd,” Lauren recalled in horror. “We had to get them fresh sweatpants, get them to a Hotel room to go shower, give them a Hotel room for half the day.”

Lauren also shared other gross incidents she dealt with at Pirates of the Caribbean. “I’ve also seen a kid take a dump in the planters outside of Pirates. That was fun,” she said sarcastically.

“I’ve had to deal with people [who] went through the entire queue and over the bridge at Pirates… This kid p*ssed off the bridge onto them in the line,” Lauren explained. “I got to deal with that. Wonder why I’m not having kids?”

“I’ve seen more dookies there than I ever thought I would encounter,” she concluded.

Former Disney Cast Members commented with similar stories. “When I worked there, so many kids would go behind our stand and potty,” @KristiLynn629 recalled. “It was insane. The bathrooms were just across the way.”

“I worked storybook land canal boats and kids used to have accidents on the boats all the time and the parents would leave without saying a word,” said @lvsealions.

Naturally, Disney Park fans were disgusted. “Accidents happen but man, just tell somebody,” @sotiredoftryingusernames wrote.

If your child has an accident while visiting the Disney Parks, be sure to notify a Disney Cast Member so the area can be sanitized!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.