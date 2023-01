Walt Disney World Resort doesn’t tolerate the mistreatment of character performers. Guests can be ejected from the Disney Parks and even charged for violence toward Minnie Mouse or Donald Duck. This made it more shocking when a video circulated appearing to show the brutal attack on Walt Disney’s beloved Mickey Mouse.

After a quick watch of the video from @themepark.gay on TikTok, it’s easy to see why Disney Cast Members brushed off this attack. First, only a plush Mickey Mouse doll was damaged – not a character performer’s costume. And the attacker definitely can’t be legally charged for their crimes:

As Guests laugh and gasp in shock, a squirrel crawls through a merchandise display at Disney’s Hollywood Studios entrance. One bystander asks what the squirrel has in its mouth, and they immediately realize it’s Mickey Mouse’s nose!

While a Guest could be written up for such an action, there’s little you can do about Central Florida wildlife. The Disney Park, built on a swamp, is home to thousands of animals who gladly make themselves known to Guests. Squirrels, birds, and other critters are often spotted stealing food from Guests!

The video amassed over fifty thousand likes and comments. Disney Parks fans worldwide found the video both heartwarming and hilarious.

“A nest is being made with Mickey’s nose,” remarked @moesquirrel.

“I’d wanna buy the noseless [Mickey Mouse],” @rangercar said.

“I wonder if he thinks it’s a flower bed filled with flowers,” @kyliescrittercorner mused.

“Chip and Dale let in a friend,” wrote @freddy.fazbear2.

Have you ever seen any interesting animal activity while visiting Walt Disney World Resort?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and comments written in this article do not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.