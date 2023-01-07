MCU Actress Admits Paul Rudd’s Advice Helped Her ‘Ant-Man’ Role

Paul Rudd is making sure Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) will be the best it can be.

So far, Ant-Man 3 is set to kick off Phase Five of the MCU and really bring the Multiverse Saga into the spotlight with Jonathan Majors starring as Kang the Conqueror once again. The actor first appeared in Loki as He Who Remains and was responsible for separating the main universe from the Multiverse until Sylvie killed him and created the Multiverse. Now, the Avengers will have to deal with an infinite number of Kangs until they can find a way to close the Multiverse.

With Ant-Man and his family being stuck in the Quantum Realm with Kang, fans should expect to see things get pretty intense as Kang the Conqueror might be offering a deal with Ant-Man in the trailers, but things don’t seem to be going very well for any of them. Kathryn Newton is joining the cast as Cassie Lang for the movie as the character will be older and finally stepping up as a hero just like her father.

Newton shared with The Wrap that she received some advice from Paul Rudd that helped her ease into her role and feel comfortable working on the movie:

“You know, we fell right into Cassie and Scott immediately. And we had some rehearsals, Paul was doing some improv, and I would just do a little bit… and when we started filming, we did a couple scenes with Michael [Douglas] and Michelle [Pfeiffer] and Evangeline [Lilly], and Paul and I were on our break. And he was like, ‘Listen, I can tell you’re funny. Just don’t hold back.’ He’s like, ‘If I could say one thing, don’t finish this movie and wish that you didn’t try that joke. Just don’t hold back, do it all.’ He’s like, ‘It’s a movie. At the end of the day, they’re gonna cut it if it’s not funny, and they might use it if it is.’ And I was like, ’Really? On a Marvel movie, you can try things? And he’s like, ’Yes.’”

She then added that Paul Rudd was an anchor for her acting experience as he was always there to support her through the process:

“He was constantly there for me, literally from the very first day… and he’s like, ‘Anything you need, I am here.’ He’s kind of just like that. Just a really genuine and warm person. And I really hope we get to work together more. He’s just awesome.”

While Newton hopes to work more with Paul Rudd, rumors of Ant-Man dying in Ant-Man 3 make it seem unlikely that the two will pair in the MCU again. Scott Lang has done a lot in the MCU, but he isn’t known to be the most powerful or the smartest. He is a loving father who will do anything to protect Cassie and that might be why he dies in the end.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) releases in theaters on February 17, 2023.

