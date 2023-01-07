Paul Rudd’s ‘Ant-Man 3’ Reportedly Longest Movie In the Trilogy

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) finally reveals the runtime, and it might not be as long as you would think.

Marvel’s Phase Five will kick off with Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and his family getting trapped in the Quantum Realm. The Quantum Realm is a dangerous place, but it has been used to save the universe from villains like Thanos. Ant-Man 3 will include Jonathan Major’s Kang the Conqueror as the main villain leaving fans to be ready for an epic fight between the two.

While Ant-Man isn’t the biggest super hero in the MCU, his role has continued to be more important as the MCU has grown leaving him now with a lot of responsibility as he will be the first Avenger to face the MCU’s next big threat. Unlike other villains, Kang will continue to come back as another variant will fight for control of their universe.

Surprisingly enough, the trailers hint that this version of Kang won’t immediately try to kill Ant-Man as it seems like the villain will be offering Ant-Man a ticket out if he helps him. Based on rumors and other reports, it seems that Paul Rudd won’t accept Kang’s offer and might die in the third film. With Kathryn Newton starring as Cassie Lang, Marvel has a good replacement lined up for Paul Rudd, but it would be one of the more tragic ways to start a new Phase.

In the beginning, fans didn’t really care for Ant-Man, but Avengers: Endgame (2019) changed that by allowing Paul Rudd’s acting to shine. Ant-Man won’t have many allies in the upcoming movie, so things aren’t looking good for him if he plans to fight Kang with his whole army.

Thankfully, as the movie nears its debut in theaters, Fandango has revealed a runtime, placing it at 2 hours and 5 minutes. This isn’t the longest MCU movie for sure, but it’s surprisingly the longest Ant-Man movie. Ant-Man (2015) is 1 hour 57 minutes, with Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) being 1 hour 58 minutes, so it only beat the sequel by seven minutes.

Marvel movies don’t need long runtimes to be good, and since the cast for Ant-Man 3 isn’t bloated with several super heroes, it will probably be a perfect amount of time for a good story to take place without rushing through the plot. Obviously, fans like to have more screen time, but after seeing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), it’s clear that MCU movies sometimes use the extra runtime they have for the wrong reasons.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases in theaters on February 17, 2023.

Do you think Ant-Man 3 has a good runtime?