Disney Adds New Park Area For Restricted Activity

One rule that Disney implemented semi-recently was the decision to ban smoking from their theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort as well as Disneyland. Now, if you are planning to smoke at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Disney World, or either one of the two Disneyland Parks, you must be prepared to know that the designated smoking areas are very far from the Parks.

The same is true at Disneyland Paris, where Guests must visit designated areas to engage in this activity.

If you are ever caught smoking at a Disney Park, you will be asked to put the cigarette out immediately. Failure to comply will likely leave you removed from the Park.

Because of this, Guests in need of an area to smoke must always know where to go as to not break Disney’s rules or disturb other Guests. Disneyland Paris recently added a new designated smoking area to its Walt Disney Studios Park. Check out the photo below shared by Disneyland Paris bons plans (@Disneylandpbp):

A new smoking area is located in Toy Story Playland within Walt Disney Studios Park! (Translated)

Un nouvel espace fumeur est situé dans Toy Story Playland au sein du Walt Disney Studios Park ! 🚭 pic.twitter.com/gSsWLIxB7E — Disneyland Paris bons plans (@Disneylandpbp) December 28, 2022

Disneyland Paris is getting ready to renovate quite a few other aspects of the Park as the first step into its multi-year project for the Disney Village section of the Resort. It was announced earlier this year that Disneyland Paris‘ Disney Village area would receive a major renovation and remodel, adding all kinds of new areas, shops, restaurants, and entertainment options to experience. This includes the construction and demolition of several buildings.

The Disneyland Paris Resort also opened its own version of Disneyland’s Avengers Campus, which is themed completely around the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and features countless Marvel characters like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Loki, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, and countless others.

