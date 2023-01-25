Iconic Disney World Entrance Sign Removed, Stripped From Park

Where’d it go?

There’s a lot currently going on at EPCOT in Walt Disney World. Practically the whole Park is undergoing some kind of transformation currently, one that started a few years back. EPCOT recently welcomed its first-ever roller coaster with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, an exhilarating experience that places Guests on a mission with Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper) and of course, Groot who is voiced by Vin Diesel.

An attraction based on Moana (2016) is planned for the Park, allowing Guests to walk through a gorgeous, lush environment complete with a 16-foot-tall statue of Ti Feti.

One of the smaller changes being made to EPCOT right now involves the Park’s parking lot. Disney recently ditched the classic parking lot signs, swapping them with characters like WALL-E, Rocket Racoon, Moana, and others.

The entrance to EPCOT’s parking lot also changed, with the iconic sails and “EPCOT” sign being removed, as you can see in a tweet from ParkTwiter (@ParkTwister) down below:

First Universal and now Disney! How am I supposed to know where I am??? pic.twitter.com/8c4bw18Gju — ParkTwister (@ParkTwister) January 24, 2023

Work is being done quickly, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see this project complete in the next few days.

One of the other big changes happening at EPCOT is the debut of three brand-new lands, replacing what is currently known as Future World. These three new lands will allow all of EPCOT to feel connected with four neighborhoods that speak to each important aspect of the world.

World Showcase, which has already been a part of this Park, will be joined by World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. These changes are just the latest to happen at the Walt Disney World Resort, a place where change seems right around the corner.

