Disney World Reopens Popular Attraction After Abrupt Closure

in Walt Disney World

A group of people on a city street

Credit: Disney

After an abrupt closure and several days of being unavailable, Disney World has apparently reopened a popular attraction.

After eight days in a row of being shut down with no information regarding the reason for the extended closure, Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy, a popular attraction located on Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, has finally reopened its doors for the young and the young at heart to enjoy again!

Lightning McQueen on stage at Lightning McQueen's Racing Academy, a Disney attraction located in Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort
Credit: Disney

Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy officially opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2019, letting Guests virtually hit the track with McQueen for an epic race! The interactive show enables fans of the Disney-Pixar favorite Cars to race a virtual lap with McQueen in what begins as a preview of a “racing simulator” found at the Racing Academy. The show is particularly popular among younger Guests and families, but Guests of all ages are welcome to share their love for speed.

Unfortunately, the attraction shut down on December 29 last year, remaining closed for over a week with no information on the cause for the abrupt closure. However, it would appear that Lightning McQueen is ready to get back on track, as the popular attraction is now listed as operational in the My Disney Experience app and Disney World’s official website.

Lightning McQueen's Racing Academy on the My Disney Experience app showing the posted wait time for the reopened Disney attraction
Credit: Screenshot via My Disney Experience app

As of this article’s publishing, Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy has a posted wait time of 15 minutes in the My Disney Experience app; and Disney World’s website lists available times through the rest of the month. However, it is essential to mention that Disney officials can modify this information anytime if the attraction presents any malfunctions or needs to close again.

Disney describes Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy as follows:

Get pumped for a high-octane, first-of-its-kind show that’ll put you in the middle of the Disney and Pixar Cars universe.

Welcome Aspiring Racers

Learn what it takes to be a champion racer from the legendary Lightning McQueen at Sunset Showcase.

Cruz Ramirez at the Disney attraction Lightning McQueen's Racing Academy in Disney's Hollywood Studios
Credit: Disney

High-Tech Hijinks
To kick things off, Lightning demonstrates what he’s learned over the years by using his brand-new, state-of-the-art racing simulator and its wraparound screen. Of course, as this seasoned racer has discovered throughout his career, things don’t always go according to plan, and he has to think fast to get back on course.

With Tow Mater, Cruz Ramirez and the gang from Radiator Springs rooting him on, Lightning gears up for the challenge. Will he emerge victorious? Speed on over to find out.

A family in the audience at Lightning McQueen's Racing Academy, Disney attraction located in Disney's Hollywood Studios
Credit: Disney

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is also home to many fan-favorite attractions that will fill your day with fun and thrills, including The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, Slinky Dog Dash, and Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, among others. In addition, Disney’s Hollywood Studios finally welcomed the beloved nighttime spectacular Fantasmic! after years of waiting; and the Park will soon welcome the world’s first table service restaurant inspired by the Toy Story franchise.

