After an abrupt closure and several days of being unavailable, Disney World has apparently reopened a popular attraction.

After eight days in a row of being shut down with no information regarding the reason for the extended closure, Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy, a popular attraction located on Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, has finally reopened its doors for the young and the young at heart to enjoy again!

Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy officially opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2019, letting Guests virtually hit the track with McQueen for an epic race! The interactive show enables fans of the Disney-Pixar favorite Cars to race a virtual lap with McQueen in what begins as a preview of a “racing simulator” found at the Racing Academy. The show is particularly popular among younger Guests and families, but Guests of all ages are welcome to share their love for speed.

Unfortunately, the attraction shut down on December 29 last year, remaining closed for over a week with no information on the cause for the abrupt closure. However, it would appear that Lightning McQueen is ready to get back on track, as the popular attraction is now listed as operational in the My Disney Experience app and Disney World’s official website.

As of this article’s publishing, Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy has a posted wait time of 15 minutes in the My Disney Experience app; and Disney World’s website lists available times through the rest of the month. However, it is essential to mention that Disney officials can modify this information anytime if the attraction presents any malfunctions or needs to close again.

Disney describes Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy as follows:

Get pumped for a high-octane, first-of-its-kind show that’ll put you in the middle of the Disney and Pixar Cars universe. Welcome Aspiring Racers