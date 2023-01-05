Disney World Attraction Closed For 8th Day in a Row

An attraction at Walt Disney World is facing some issues.

Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy has now been closed for the eighth day in a row at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy officially opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 209, letting guests virtually hit the track with McQueen for an epic race against Chick Hicks! The interactive show lets fans of the Disney-Pixar favorite “Cars” race a virtual lap with McQueen in what begins as a preview of a “racing simulator” found at the Racing Academy. It then turns into a challenge against Chick Hicks, McQueen’s main rival in “Cars 3.”

Unfortunately, this show has been “temporarily closed” for over a week now, first starting back on December 29 of last year. We do not know what is causing the attraction to remain closed as of now.

Thankfully, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is filled with a ton of other great experiences to enjoy while this attraction remains closed.

