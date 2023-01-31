Upcoming Disney World Roller Coaster Stuns in New Photos

Walt Disney World’s newest thrill ride is set to open soon, with Disney giving us some exciting new details on the attraction.

After multiple delays and years of anticipation, Disney officially revealed the opening date for TRON Lightcycle/Run at the Magic Kingdom earlier this month. The attraction is set to open on April 4, 2023. This date comes years after the first announcement for the ride way back in 2017.

Because of the construction of TRON Lightcycle/Run, the Walt Disney World Railroad was forced to close but thankfully opened back up at the end of last year.

Based on the popular film franchise, TRON Lightcycle/Run in Orlando will be heavily influenced by the TRON Lightcycle Power Run coaster at Shanghai Disneyland.

Video footage of the ride and its queue leaked last year, showing us that the attraction is essentially completed. We also recently learned that Guests would have to store all of their larger personal belongings in a locker before riding this attraction, something that is new for Disney.

Now, Disney has shared even more details on the ride, showing off the incredible visual presence the ride holds.

The new blog post shows exactly what Guests can expect when TRON Lightcycle/Run opens in April at the Magic Kingdom.

As you can see in the photo above, the canopy looks incredible at night, hanging from blue to orange throughout the night. A full video of the new canopy can be seen on Disney’s official TikTok account:

>◎//: Upload Conduit, power on. TRON Lightcycle / Run officially powered on last night 🥏 #TRON#Disney #RollerCoaster #DisneyParks #DisneyWorld #Ride #Attraction #Coaster #Orlando

We could not be more excited actually to experience this attraction when it opens later this year. It seems like we’ve been waiting forever, and, in a way, we have been. It’s almost been nearly six years since the original announcement of the ride. Since then, a lot has changed at Magic Kingdom as well as EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

TRON Lightcycle/Run was announced before we knew that Splash Mountain would be shutting down, with the classic log flume ride closing before TRON officially opens.

Are you excited to finally ride TRON Lightcycle/Run? Will you be there on opening day?