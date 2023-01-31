Beloved Disney Park Character Goes Missing, Location Still Unknown

A beloved cult-classic character at the Walt Disney World Resort has gone missing, with no one quite sure where he ended up.

While many loathe the often-hectic Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe at Magic Kingdom, there’s no denying that the quick-service dining location has a lot of charm.

The restaurant opened in 1994 as part of Magic Kingdom’s revamped and futuristic (at the time) Tomorrowland expansion project, which included attractions and rides such as Astro Orbiter and the terrifying ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter.

One of the coolest aspects about this restaurant is the animatronic singer and performer Sonny Eclipse, who takes center stage singing and performing for Guests who are devouring their BBQ ribs while taking a break from waiting in line for Seven Dwarfs Mine Train or Space Mountain.

Unfortunately, Sonny went missing earlier this month, with no one quite sure where he ended up. Disney usually switches over the stage where the animatronic is settled during events, but some couldn’t help but be worried about the fate of the figure:

Meanwhile at the MK: Sonny Eclipse

We hope that Sonny returns soon, as he is quite crucial to the overall vibe and atmosphere of Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe in Tomorrowland. One Guest went so far as to say that the food “sucks” without him there. Another Guest pleaded with Disney that they not take Sonny Explise away from Guests.

Hopefully, Sonny Eclipse will return to his rightful spot soon and can once again soothe Guests with his unique musical stylings. Sonny Eclipse is accompanied by the Space Angels, a group of invisible alien singers who are also “on stage” with him.

