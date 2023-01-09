Disney World Leaks Major Changes Coming to Popular Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and that’s why millions of Disney Park Guests make their way to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom each and ever year.

Disney World Guests enjoy all kinds of fun and unique attractions, like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Frozen Ever After, Slinky Dog Dash, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Expedition Everest, and Kilimajaro Safaris, just to name a few.

In addition to the fun rides you can experience while in Walt Disney World Resort, you can also enjoy plenty of fun nighttime spectaculars, like Fantasmic!, EPCOT Harmonious (which is soon to be changed), and Disney Enchantment (which is also soon to be changed).

One Guest recently shared on social media that they were able to get a peek at the returning Happily Ever After show, which will replace Disney Enchantment later this year.

“Was fortunate enough to get a theme park view at Bay Lake, and was somehow up at 1:30 AM. Heard some music coming into the room, went to check, and saw that the MK castle was being lit with new projections to go along with it. Proceeded to sit on my balcony for a good 10-15 minutes to watch the show.”

The Guest said that Disney “played part of the old Wishes track,” but that it also sounded like there were some updates.

Disney Enchantment has been one of the more controversial shows since it was introduced. The show, which will make its final performance later this year at Magic Kingdom, is officially described this way:

“Watch in awe as Cinderella Castle comes to life with magical effects that—for the first time ever—extend down Main Street, U.S.A.! Plus, enjoy dazzling lighting that illuminates the Castle courtyard and stunning fireworks that light up the night sky. All the while, classic and reimagined Disney songs will sweep you up into the adventure of a lifetime, along with an original song by 7-time Grammy award-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence.

Disney Enchantment, presented by Pandora, is truly a celebration of magic, imagination, joy and hope for all who carry dreams in their hearts. Throughout your journey, favorite Disney Characters like Raya, Moana and Joe Gardner from Soul will join as you explore a world of wonder filled with friendship, love and fun. And if darkness tries to hold you back, you’ll discover you only have to look within to find the power to believe and make your dreams come true. The magic has been inside you all along!”

What do you think of these leaks for Happily Ever After when it returns to Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom?