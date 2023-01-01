Disney World Attraction Falling Apart Before Opening

Walt Disney World Resort is known for being the “most magical place on Earth.” Walt Disney World Resort sees thousands of Guests daily.

Disney World is home to four different theme parks, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Each theme park is different with exciting attractions for Guests of all ages to enjoy and immerse themselves in the Disney magic.

Disney is always finding ways to update attractions, rides, and Parks for Guests to enjoy. In 2023 Disney will be closing Splash Mountain to transform it into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, with a planned opening in 2024. Journey of Water inspired by Moana is coming in late 2023, and TRON Lightcycle/ Run is coming to Magic Kingdom in the spring of 2023.

Dreamers Point will open in late 2023 and feature dreamers like Walt Disney himself. Haunted Mansion will get updated in 2023 with The Hatbox Ghost, who is an animatronic character that holds his head in a hatbox and can currently be seen in the Disneyland version of the ride. However, this year, Disney Parks confirmed he’ll “materialize” at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in 2023. The Disney Skyliner will be closed at the beginning of 2023 for refurbishment, along with Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, as well.

Perhaps the most-anticipated Disney World attraction to open soon is none other than TRON Lightcycle/Run.

Disney describes TRON Lightcycle like this:

“Lean forward into the ultimate race of survival! Leave the real world behind and join Team Blue in an epic quest across the Grid—the dark, computerized world with no horizons from TRON. Here, there’s no limit to the excitement.”

Climb aboard your very own Lightcycle and take off on a high-speed adventure, racing against the Grid’s most menacing Programs. Surge past your fierce opponents as you attempt to cross through 8 Energy Gates and secure your team’s victory—so you can survive to race another day.

Scheduled to open in Spring 2023, TRON Lightcycle / Run will be one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park in the world.

However, it seems them attraction may already be experiencing some weathering problems.

Bioreconstuct recently tweeted a photo:

“Weathering or staining of the Tron canopy. Warm glow from the sunset.”

While TRON Lightcycle has not opened yet, Disney Park Guests can spot cast members testing and running the attraction, which is located in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom.

What do you think of TRON Lightcycle already weathering before the attraction opens?