Disney World Addresses Another Ride’s Permanent Closure

Walt Disney World Resort, known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” is changing.

The iconic attraction Splash Mountain has just days remaining until its permanently closure. The Magic Kingdom attraction will shut down permanently on January 23, 2023, meaning there are less than five days left to enjoy the attraction. The closure will make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which is expected to open in “late 2024.”

With Splash Mountain closing, many Disney Park fans have wondered what might come next to the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

One of the biggest rumors for attractions that might be closing down permanently has been none other than Kali River Rapids at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. As a matter of fact, the national publication Deadline reported that the attraction could be closing permanently just before it went under refurbishment.

However, Disney has addressed these rumors and confirmed that Kali River Rapids is not going anywhere, at least for the time being. The attraction went under refurbishment on January 9, 2023, and Walt Disney World Resort has confirmed that it will reopen, with times being posted starting on March 17, 2023.

When riding Kali River Rapids, you’ll skim across an erupting geyser, drift below a canopy of lush vegetation and be whisked along fast-moving rapids. Graze gushing waterfalls and bedrock amid the raging current. Then, as the harmony of nature is disrupted, you’ll plummet down a dramatic 20-foot slope!

You will surely get splashed on this attraction—and you may even get soaked. Guests wishing to remain dry are encouraged to bring a waterproof poncho, extra clothes or a towel to dry off.

Lockers for mobile devices and other items you want to stay dry are located across from the entrance to Kali River Rapids and are available during your ride (on a first-come, first-served basis).

What do you think will be the next Walt Disney World attraction to close permanently? Let us know in the comments!