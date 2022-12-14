Yet Another Evacuation as Splash Mountain Decays Ahead of Closure

We’ve reported numerous maintenance issues on Splash Mountain at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort as the rides prepare to close for their 2024 retheme to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, inspired by Princess and the Frog (2009).

The last Guests are riding Magic Kingdom’s Splash Mountain ahead of its closure on January 23, 2023. Unfortunately, some of those Guests didn’t get to finish their journey into the Briar Patch this week!

Amanda Nowell (@amandanowell_) shared the following video on TikTok of her party evacuating Splash Mountain during an indoor portion of the ride:

All the Guests evacuated through a backstage area, where they were even allowed to film. Everyone appears to make it off safely.

Despite repeated maintenance issues, Splash Mountain is now operating normally.

Splash Mountain will soon close at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom. The Song of the South (1946) ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland, though the Disney Park removed its anthem, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” from its music loop. From Disney:

Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure. A Hare-Raising Ride Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.” Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch!