Yet Another Evacuation as Splash Mountain Decays Ahead of Closure

Screenshots from a TikTok in which Guests exit Splash Mountain logs through a backstage area.

We’ve reported numerous maintenance issues on Splash Mountain at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort as the rides prepare to close for their 2024 retheme to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, inspired by Princess and the Frog (2009).

The last Guests are riding Magic Kingdom’s Splash Mountain ahead of its closure on January 23, 2023. Unfortunately, some of those Guests didn’t get to finish their journey into the Briar Patch this week!

br'er-rabbit-splash-mountain-sign
Credit: ITM

Amanda Nowell (@amandanowell_) shared the following video on TikTok of her party evacuating Splash Mountain during an indoor portion of the ride:

@amandanowell_

Stranded on Splash Mountain #TheRealPussinBoots

♬ Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah – Frank Sinatra

All the Guests evacuated through a backstage area, where they were even allowed to film. Everyone appears to make it off safely.

Despite repeated maintenance issues, Splash Mountain is now operating normally.

More on Splash Mountain

Interior of Splash Mountain at Tokyo Disneyland
Credit: Disney

Splash Mountain will soon close at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom. The Song of the South (1946) ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland, though the Disney Park removed its anthem, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” from its music loop. From Disney:

Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure.

A Hare-Raising Ride

Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. 

Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.”

Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch!

Br'er Bear and Br'er Fox in Splash Mountain
Credit: Disney

You Will Get Wet

This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked. 

Have you ever been evacuated from a Disney Parks ride? 

