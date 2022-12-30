Marvel-ous Treats Announced For Limited-Time Disney Event

In a couple of weeks, Guests onboard the Disney Dream can experience a marvel-ous time during Marvel Day at Sea.

During this action-packed day, Guests can get immersed into the world of Marvel, finding the largest assembly of Marvel characters, both Super Heroes and Villains, and enjoy entertainment that will go on throughout the day.

One other sweet experience Guests can find during this event is a variety of exclusive treats. Some of these treats are Iron Man and Spider-Man-themed cupcakes, and they can be found at Vanellope’s Sweets and Treats. The Iron Man Cupcake consists of vanilla sponge cake and vanilla frosting, while the Spider-Man Cupcake is made with chocolate devil cake and white chocolate mousse.

Other treats that can be found during this epic day at sea are the Baby Groot Marshmallow Stick, Marvel Cookie Sandwich filled with dulce de leche filling, Captain American brownie, and more!

However, the treats aren’t the only amazing part of this adventurous day at sea. Guests can also enjoy seeing some familiar Marvel characters and find some who are debuting on Disney Cruise Line, including Captain America Sam Wilson, Mighty Thor, Ms. Marvel, Shang-Chi, the new Black Panther, and Okoye, to name a few.

And along with these new and returning characters, Guests can enjoy film and TV screenings, meet and greets, and even some new entertainment. This includes a costume bash; adults-only Ravagers Dance Party; interactive superhero training for kids; a nighttime show with fireworks, stunts, special effects, and more!

This exciting special day runs on select itineraries from January to March, and you won’t want to miss out! As we previously covered, here are the itineraries that will feature Marvel Day at Sea next year:

Departing Jan. 7, Jan. 21, Feb. 4, Feb. 18 and March 4, 2023, the Western Caribbean itinerary features Georgetown, Grand Cayman and Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

Departing Jan. 16, Jan. 30, Feb. 13 and Feb. 27, 2023, the Western Caribbean itinerary includes stops at Cozumel, Mexico and Castaway Cay.

For more about this exciting day at sea, or to view other upcoming Disney cruise itineraries, visit the Disney Cruise Line website.

Have you ever been on a themed day at sea on a Disney cruise?