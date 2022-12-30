Johnny Depp Movie Axed, Canceled By Streaming Company

Johnny Depp has become an icon with a legion of loyal followers.

The actor, who is best known for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, was in the limelight for much of this last spring and into the summer as he underwent a defamation court trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. Heard’s allegations against Johnny Depp essentially blackballed the actor from Hollywood, and many big production companies– including Disney and Warner Bros.— elected to go in different directions.

Mr Depp was awarded $10.35 million in the defamation trial against Ms Heard, but the two ultimately elected to settle just recently instead of continuing their legal battles.

With legal battles essentially behind him, many fans have wondered what is next for Johnny Depp. Depp has been in the midst of filming Jeanne du Barry in Europe, but reported altercations between him and director Maiwenn have many wondering if he’ll be blackballed by Hollywood forever.

“Johnny Depp is an excellent actor when he comes on the set,” an insider said. “Except that sometimes the team is ready at 6 a.m. and no one comes. “So, afterward, Maïwenn gets angry and the next day, it is she who does not come and there is Johnny Depp,” he added. “It’s madness. They’re (expletive) off.”

A report from The News International revealed that there are several European Production Companies that are interested in working with Johnny Depp, but the big names in Hollywood– which would include Disney– are steering clear of the actor, despite winning the defamation trial with Amber Heard.

With all the uncertainty surrounding Depp, another one of his movies has taken a hit.

Netflix will no longer be streaming Blow (2001) beginning in 2023. The movie, which received just a 55% Rotten Tomatoes rating, follows George Jung (Johnny Depp) and his rise and fall as a kingpin cocaine importer for the cartel. Based on the true story, Jung’s life plays out on screen for you as you witness his run-ins with the law, the wealth, and ultimately the loss of the one thing most important to him: His daughter.

If you’re wanting to stream the movie, the last day you’ll be able to do so will be on December 31, 2022.

As far as Depp’s future with Disney is concerned, the latest we have heard is that the two parties aren’t likely to work out a deal. Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently said that he’d love to see Depp return to his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, but feels it will be an uphill battle to bring Depp and Disney back together.

