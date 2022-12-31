James Gunn Discusses How Disney Meddles In MCU Creative Process

James Gunn answered some Marvel questions this time.

Having been recently appointed co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, James Gunn has been tied up lately, answering a deluge of questions and concerns about their new approach to the DC Universe. With this understandable distraction, he hasn’t said as much or answered as many questions about his latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), until just recently.

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has been a breath of fresh air since its debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2014. The ragtag crew led by the imperfect Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) offered a new and entertaining way to look at superheroes and the genre. It proved that they didn’t need to be perfect, and not only could they be funny, but they could also be downright hilarious! Unforgettable moments with Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and Nebula (Karen Gillan) have cemented them as favorites within the Marvel Universe.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. The trailer for the latest installment from James Gunn shows a very different kind of Guardians. While there is still plenty of comedy present, the overall tone of the entire trailer is very somber. There are undeniable notes of finality, and with the imminent departure of several members of the cast, confirmed by Gunn himself, it all points to tragedy in this last Guardians film.

With this tone, there is some great potential for the film to be one of the most emotional in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date if, that is, the creatives involved with the team are allowed to shine. Studio interference isn’t a new issue; it’s been going on for decades and has led to the unfortunate modification of many great films. In a recent thread covered by The Direct, James Gunn revealed just how involved Disney has been with his work with Marvel.

@JamesGunn said,

“Like at all the studios, if the studio doesn’t like the movie, they interfere. If they do, they don’t. It’s pretty simple. I’ve never been forced into a change on any of my movies, including the Guardians films.”

It seems Gunn holds no animosity towards Marvel Studios, or Disney, and moreover, that his movies never gave them cause to step in and change things. This should be encouraging to fans, as it means that Guardians Vol. 3 will be what the creative team has intended it to be, and audiences will see the finished product they worked so hard to create.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters May 5, 2023, and brings back the entire team for one last adventure, along with some new faces like Cosmo the Space Dog (Maria Bakalova). The sequel pits the team against Adam Warlock (Wil Poulter) and The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) in a conflict that is sure to tear the team apart.

