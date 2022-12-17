Get an Inside Look Into the Holiday Guided Tour at Disneyland

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort are special, and it is even more magical this time of the year with the exciting parades and shows, holiday music, and festive treats!

One event that takes place year-round but is even more special during the holidays is the Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort Guided Tour. This tour differs from regular guided tours around the Parks, as it involves more holiday traditions and trivia, holiday-themed treats and souvenirs, and special viewing access to the holiday parade.

In a new TikTok from @weloveatheme, we get an inside look into how these guided tours might typically work:

In the video, the poster tells us that the group walked from Disneyland to Disney California Adventure, without a Park Hopper, where they traveled down Buena Vista Street. The tour guide talked about the decorations and the inspiration behind them and sprinkled in some Disney trivia and fun facts throughout the guided tour.

The tour included desserts, such as a chocolate cake pop. Other fun goodies included in the tour, which was discussed later on in the video, were a souvenir hot cocoa mug, a holiday time pin, and a gingerbread loaf.

After the group returned to Disneyland, they enjoyed themed Christmas music as they walked through each land. And after the tour, the group had planned to ride the “it’s a small world” attraction and then watch a parade. However, this didn’t happen, so the Guests were given two Lightning Lane passes to use, one of which would be used for “it’s a small world.”

After the tour, the group was guided to a sectioned-off area near Main Street, U.S.A., where they watched the Christmas Fantasy Parade. The poster also mentioned that she wished they had gotten chairs to watch the parade, like those on the VIP tours get, but instead, they were encouraged to sit on the curb.

This holiday tour is 2 hours and 30 minutes long and costs $110 per person. Here is more on what Guests can expect from this tour, per Disneyland’s website:

Gather ‘round for a festive tour of both parks for a close-up look at our dazzling seasonal transformation. Your guide for this 2.5-hour walking tour will share favorite Disneyland holiday traditions from around the world. You’ll also enjoy reserved viewing for A Christmas Fantasy Parade, delicious holiday treats, a wonderful wintry ride on “it’s a small world” Holiday and more. Holiday Time at Disneyland Resort Tour is offered daily during Holidays at the Disneyland Resort. A seasonal tradition, portions of the tour are refreshed each year, so Guests returning to enjoy their favorite highlights can also look forward to discovering some new surprises. All offerings, experiences and collectible souvenirs are subject to change without notice. Valid theme park admission and park reservation are required and not included in the price of the tour.

Have you ever done a guided tour at Disneyland, especially during the holiday season? What was your experience like?