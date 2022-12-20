Iconic Disney Restaurant Now Totally Bare, Animals Ripped Away

It’s all totally empty.

Guests should know that no two trips to Disney ever look or feel the same. With how many exciting new additions make their way into the Parks each year, Guests can always expect to find something new.

In the last year or so, we have seen so many projects either started, being worked on, or completed at the Disney Parks. From the exciting new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster at EPCOT, to the exciting new Toontown at Disneyland, complete with a new version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runway Railway, Guests have a lot to look forward to, especially if it’s been a while since their last visit.

However, there may not be more going on than at Disney’s European Resort.

Disneyland Paris is getting ready to renovate quite a few other aspects of the Park as the first step into its multi-year project for the Disney Village section of the Resort. It was announced earlier this year that Disneyland Paris‘ Disney Village area would receive a major renovation and remodel, adding all kinds of new areas, shops, restaurants, and entertainment options to experience. This includes the construction and demolition of several buildings.

The Disneyland Paris Resort also opened its own version of Disneyland’s Avengers Campus, which is themed completely around the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and features countless Marvel characters like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Loki, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, and countless others.

To take things back to Disney Village, there’s so much going on. We don’t know the details of all the changes, but for fans of the Rainforest Cafe, you may need a tissue as construction crews have been hard at work dismantling the restaurant:

The famous crocodile of the Rainforest Cafe restaurant is now a thing of the past! (Translated)

Le célèbre crocodile du restaurant Rainforest Cafe fait désormais partie du passé ! 🐊 pic.twitter.com/TgLBA8GW5n — Disneyland Paris bons plans (@Disneylandpbp) December 19, 2022

As you can see, the crocodile pit has been completely removed. The restaurant opened in 1999, and these props have not been touched since. Nothing has been officially announced regarding this eatery but considering a massive transformation is coming, we wouldn’t be too surprised to see it go.

We reported on the first construction steps for this restaurant a few weeks ago, and now, the restaurant is looking bare and empty. We arent sure if it will reopen or close completely, but as of now, things don’t look so good.

Have you ever visited Disneyland Paris?