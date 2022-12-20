22-Year-Old Guest Charged With Felony at Universal Studios

A thief was caught at Universal Studios Recently.

According to a new report from Orange County Circuit Court Records, a Guest in a wheelchair attempted to hide stolen merchandise under a blanket at the Universal Orlando Resort, but her “partner in crime” was caught. The Guest was not arrested but the man in her company was.

Alexander Gill, 22, was charged with third-degree felony grand theft for stealing items with a total value of over $750 throughout their day at the Resort. The incident occurred on November 4 according to the report.

The two Guests were shopping inside a store when an officer noticed Gill take a pin set worth from a display and then hide it in his pocket. The officer confronted Gill and requested the items be put back.

Gill and the other Guest in the wheelchair went with the officer to be investigated, which is when authorities realized the Guestin the wheelchair had two full bags of stolen merchandise they were hiding. The stolen goods were apparently hidden under a Grinch blanket on the Guest’s lap, which was also stolen.

Gill was arrested for stealing the Universal Studios merchandise. The duo racked up 41 items in total, which were worth about $775. Gill pleaded not guilty last month, according to public records.

Universal Studios in Orlando has had quite an interesting last few months, with another Guest being arrested, but for a very different reason. The highly-intoxicated woman was taken into custody after exposing herself to a Guest in the parking garage.

That specific incident occurred on October 5, 2022, at the Universal Orlando Resort.

What are your thoughts on this story?