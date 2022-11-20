Intoxicated Woman Strips and Exposes Breast to Guest at Universal Studios

in Universal Orlando

Posted on by Luke Dammann Leave a comment
Family walking toward the entrance of universal studios florida

Credit: Universal

A woman was arrested after reportedly exposing herself at Universal Orlando.

Universal Orlando Resort
Credit: Universal Orlando

Related: Celebrate Native American Heritage Month Through Art at Disney Parks

When visiting a theme park, the last thing you expect to see is an arrest. Unfortunately, sometimes Guests can become disorderly, resulting in swift action by either local police or park security. However, one incident came as a shock for more than one reason to a Guest who witnessed it unfold.

The Incredible Hulk Coaster glowing green at sunset.
Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

The incident occurred at the Resort on October 5, 2022. According to a recently released Orlando Police Department report, Universal Orlando Security escorted the intoxicated woman from Hard Rock Live Orlando to the parking garage.

The woman was reportedly acting disorderly most of the night.

Shopping in Diagon Alley at universal orlando resort
Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Related: Disney and Universal Water Parks Closing Due to Poor Weather

Security escorted the woman to the parking garage in an effort to have her leave in a taxi or Uber. Prior to arriving at the parking garage, the woman took off her bra, exposing her breast to a Guest in the Park.

When Orlando Police arrived, the woman was covering her breast with a cowboy hat. Universal Orlando had already informed the Guest she needed to leave, but due to her intoxication level, she was unable to use her Uber app correctly.

In the past, we have seen multiple incidents occur due to Guests getting too intoxicated. Some recent examples include a fight between Guests at Disneyland’s Club 33 as well as a drunk driver at Six Flags.

Universal Studios Florida at Universal Orlando Resort
Credit: Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Security warned police they would press charges if she didn’t leave the property, prompting her arrest. The woman was arrested for trespassing.

The woman was taken to jail and pleaded not guilty.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for updates on this story. 

Luke Dammann

When at Disney world, Luke will probably be found eating with his favorite animatronic, Sonny Eclipse at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe. When not at Disney World, Luke will probably be found defending Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe to people who claim "there are better restaurants"

Be the first to comment!