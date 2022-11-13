Highly Intoxicated Driver Arrested at Major Theme Park

Am arrest was made at a popular theme park.

An L.A. man has been arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after speeding past an employee-only parking lot at Six Flags. The specific location was Six Flags St. Louis. The man hit a curb shortly after speeding into the parking lot.

It was revealed that the man allegedly had a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit, the local Police force reported. Here the man registered a whopping .158 percent blood-alcohol content. As a reminder, 0.08 is the legal limit.

Security called the local police at around 6:40 p.m. October 7, after the 29-year-old man, drove into the restricted parking lot. The security guards told the police officer that they saw a nearly empty bottle of tequila in the car during the incident.

The man told officers that he was at the Park to attend the annual Fright Fest event and got lost. He claimed he was trying to find the main entrance but appeared intoxicated and failed multiple tests.

The man was then arrested and transported to the Police Station.

The man is now faced with a summons to appear in Eureka Municipal Court for alleged DWI.

