Disney’s Blizzard Beach Finally Reopens After Major Delay

When visiting Walt Disney World, Guests have the option of four amazing theme parks as well as an incredible shopping center called Disney Springs. However, for Guests looking to beat the heat, there are also two incredible water parks at the Resort.

The Walt Disney World offers Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach for Guests wanting to relax and take a break from the Parks.

Unfortunately for Guests visiting The Walt Disney World Resort recently, they have not been able to enjoy Blizzard Beach as Disney had previously announced it would be closed for an extended refurbishment. However, Disney confirmed the water park would be returning on November 13, which happens to be today!

Blizzard Beach is not returning as we knew it, though. Some brand new characters can be found inside the park as Disney revealed that Blizzard Beach will now feature theming from Disney’s Frozen franchise. “The new Frozen features will be part of the kid-sized thrills of Tike’s Peak that’s popular among young guests who will delight in the statuettes of Olaf and his Snowgie pals in the warm wading pool, as well as Anna and Elsa’s igloo castle.”

Disney’s Blizzard Beach is filled with one-of-a-kind and unique attractions, fun for all ages! From the relaxing lazy river Cross Country Creek to the iconic Summit Plummet, there are a wide variety of experiences for everyone. Check out our ultimate guide on Blizzard Beach here.

Will you be visiting Disney’s Blizzard Beach?