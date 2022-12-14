One Disney Guest recently shared an experience that left her in tears after finding out a “disturbing extra” served with her meal.

In addition to the mouth-watering snacks we all know and love, Walt Disney World Resort has some of the most exclusive, highly requested, and prestigious restaurants to offer Guests of all ages a delightful experience when visiting the Orlando Resort. From ‘Ohana in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue in The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Whispering Canyon Cafe in Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Walt Disney World has something to please even the most demanding palates.

Perhaps one of the most exclusive restaurants in Disney World is Morimoto Asia, located in The Landing at Disney Springs. Chef Morimoto’s — from Iron Chef America — most exciting restaurant yet serves the finest Pan-Asian cuisine with a menu as richly enchanting as the venue itself.

However, a Guest’s recent visit to the exclusive restaurant was less than pleasant when she realized that one of the plates ordered at her table included a “wild” surprise that would let her and her party in tears.

The video of the hilarious yet unfortunate incident was posted on TikTok by AdderallThrawn (@adderallthrawn). In it, we can hear her and her party laughing and crying after realizing that the Japanese A5 Wagyu Beef — one of the restaurant’s most exclusive dishes — included a certificate of authenticity that “comes with the cow’s birthday,” its name, and its noseprint. While the Wagyu was surely delightful, this “surprise extra” was apparently both hilarious and heartbreaking for this Guest and her party.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

It is general practice for Wagyu Beef to be served with a certificate of authenticity detailing important information about the beef’s source and its official grade from the Japanese Meat Grading Association. Morimoto Asia is no exception to this practice, as the Japanese A5 Wagyu Beef served at the restaurant serves meat from “the highest quality given only to the finest certified beef from Japan.” However, this standard practice was probably a surprise to this party, who will surely never forget their experience at the exclusive restaurant.

The video has gathered 1.4M views, over 271K likes, and 3,000 comments since it was posted four days ago. Some of the viewers have made hilarious comments like “Disney serving a little trauma with every dish,” “5 stars with a side of ✨guilt✨,” and “That’s one way to convince people to go vegan.” Other viewers were glad to see the attention to detail with the certificate, commenting, “Ok, but they took specific care of him enough to name and keep track of him. I mean, I’d cry too, but that’s kind of wholesome.” One viewer took this surprise with humor and commented, “Makes me want to collect them like Pokémon cards.”

The Disney Guest who posted the video later commented, “I laughed, I cried, I made jokes about how much Shino would have loved the sorbet we had later… it’s all good folks,” making it clear that her experience at the restaurant was “all good” apart from the surprise of getting to know her dish’s name and birthday.

