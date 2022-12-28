Disney Genie+ Sells Out For 2nd Time Despite Negative Reception

We hope you had a backup plan.

Disney’s Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane services have been a big point of controversy since they were added to both Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

Disney Genie+ prices can vary by day, meaning you never really know how much it’s going to cost. Unfortunately, Genie Disney+ reached its highest price ever again.

Disney Genie is free, but for an extra charge, Guests can upgrade to Genie+, which allows them other access to reservation systems and the option to purchase individual Lightning Lanes for rides, essentially letting them pay to skip the standby queues.

Due to the popularity of both Walt Disney World and Disneyland’s suite of rides and attractions, Guests will for sure be waiting in long lines. With rides like Splash Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Pirates of the Caribbean, Matterhorn Bobsleds, to Space Mountain The Haunted Mansion, Guests are in for a treat with whatever Disney Resort they choose to visit, as long as they’re ok with the crazy amount of time they will be spent standing in line.

The previous highest amount we had seen the service reach was $29 per Guest. This record was achieved for the second time at the Walt Disney World Resort just a few days ago.

Despite controversy, this service has proven to be quite popular, so much so that the service has “sold out” at Disneyland two days in a row.

As we reported earlier, Disney Genie+ was completely sold out at the Disneyland Resort. Even more shocking was the price tag on that specific day, with Genie+ priced at $30 per Guest. This was the highest price we have seen Disney Genie+ reach at the Southern California Resort.

In even more shocking news, Disney Genie+ sold out again the following day, December 28.

As we said, we have seen nonstop complaints flood in for this service ever since it first hit the Walt Disney World Resort. Many have called it “unintuitive” and “hard to use,” with others wishing for the old FastPass system to return entirely.

What are your thoughts on Disney Genie?