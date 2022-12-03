How to Enjoy the Holiday Season at Hollywood Studios

The holidays are a magical season, especially at the Disney Parks! There is so much to do and explore, from taking in the sights of the beautiful decorations, lights, and Christmas trees, to enjoying a delicious holiday snack or treat, there are several possibilities to explore during this special time of year.

And while many Parks-goers at the Walt Disney World Resort might typically think of Magic Kingdom as one of the more festive areas of the four Parks, there are actually several other holiday experiences to discover at another Park.

A new TikTok from @thetpmvids shows Disney World Guests all the holiday magic they can experience at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

In between riding your favorite attractions at the Park, look around and admire all the beautiful decor you can find around the Park.

Be sure to catch the Santa Claus Motorcade down Hollywood Boulevard, where Santa travels in a red convertible with a sack of presents! Additionally, you can also spot snow, or more accurately, “snoap.”

Then, at dusk, there is a small tree-lighting ceremony at Echo Lake. Check when the sun will set for the day you’re at the Park and make sure you’re at the lake at that time to see this beautiful display.

Additionally, there is an a capella group called Sleigh, who sings contemporary versions of favorite holiday songs.

While you’re at the Park, you might also spot some characters dressed in holiday outfits, who are available for meet and greets!

One event you won’t want to miss is Sunset Season Greetings on Sunset Boulevard. This projection show illuminates the Hollywood Tower Hotel with four different movie scenes continuously throughout the night.

And finally, be sure to enjoy some tasty holiday-themed treats around the Park!

Will you be visiting Hollywood Studios this holiday season? What is something you’re looking forward to the most? Tell us in the comments!