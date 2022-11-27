The Walt Disney World resort is home to a variety of many magical experiences, especially during the holiday season. From Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas party in the magic kingdom to EPCOT’s International Celebration of the Holidays, it’s a wonderful time to visit the Parks. However, the festive overlay at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is one that often goes overlooked.

It could be easy to get overwhelmed given the sheer amount of activities there are to do at Walt Disney World this time of year, but that can sometimes blind guests to certain experiences and events. While many longtime fans and repeat Guests are quick to snatch up their tickets to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, Hollywood Studios truly knows how to put the tinsel in “Tinseltown.” This holiday season, the Park has plenty of special events to bring Guests a glamorous serving of Christmas cheer.

One of the most utilized elements in Disney’s tool-belt is their gift for immersion, and Hollywood Studios doesn’t skimp on the details. The mix of Disney’s modern Magic with the vintage flair of golden age Hollywood gives a distinct visual presence to the Park’s decor. Guests will see images of their favorite characters decking the halls, but also more than a few trimmings and trappings that would have been seen in Walt’s day. The addition of a fake snowstorm makes the place look like a glamorous Christmas card.

Along with the environmental details, Hollywood Studios also has some incredible entertainment options throughout the Park. Although Jingle Bell, Jingle Bam! won’t be returning this year, there’s still plenty to see and enjoy. Lights and laser shows, holiday cavalcades, and special festive additions to classic attractions and shows, and not to mention the long-awaited return of Fantasmic! are more than enough reason to hang around Hollywood for the holidays. Even the dark and gloomy Tower of Terror gets a gorgeous and colorful makeover.

Of course, like all the other Disney Parks, Hollywood Studios is also home to a huge menu of treats and special dining options to enjoy. While Minnie’s Holiday Dine at Hollywood and Vine is a great Character opportunity, the Park is still home to a wide variety of desserts, drinks, and snacks that would satisfy even Santa Claus’s sugary cravings. Needless to say, the culinary wizards have taken the song “It’s a Marshmallow World” to a new meaning.

The best part about all the Christmas delights available at Hollywood Studios is that no special invitation is required. Many Guests might be disappointed at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party selling out, but that doesn’t mean they can’t have a similar experience in a different Park. After all, there’s nothing wrong with wanting a holly jolly Hollywood holiday.

