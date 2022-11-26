Living With the Land Holiday Overlay is Back

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Tabitha Boothe Leave a comment
Living with the Land

Credit: Disney

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. And Living with the Land is getting its holiday overlay!

From November 25th through December 30th, Guests can enjoy Living with the Land: Merry and Bright Lights at EPCOT.

Living with the Land
Credit: Disney

During EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays, riders get to enjoy the Christmas overlay that has added thousands of Christmas lights, put bows on hanging gourds, and set up multiple little holiday scenes throughout the ride.

This holiday tradition started in 2019, by decking out Living with the Land with tons of festive lights, props, and even an updated soundtrack.

Related: Living with the Land Holiday Overlay Returning in 2021!

You get to cruise past greenhouses on a gentle boat tour and discover the surprising history of farming.

Living with the Land
Credit: Disney

“You can get a taste of the future and see firsthand how Walt Disney World horticulturalists are using innovative and creative growing techniques and crossbreeding high-yield crops to help feed an ever-growing planet.”

“Discover a cornucopia of fruits and veggies from around the world—some modified to jaw-dropping effect. Feast your eyes on edible food crops from around the world. Glimpse hybrid striped bass, tilapia, catfish and freshwater shrimp in our fish farm.”

Living with the Land
Credit: Disney

On this eye-opening tour, you’ll be inspired by a hopeful vision of farming’s future.

Related: All the Holidays Celebrated at EPCOT

If you’re craving some of these fresh fruits, veggies, and seafood, there are two different restaurants that use and serve the food sourced at Living with the Land (Sunshine Seasons and Garden Grill Restaurant).

Credit: Disney

For an additional cost, you can go “Behind the Seeds” and explore the future of agriculture with this close up tour of the Land Pavilion.

Disney has also created Planet Possible

Credit: Disney

The website reads: “For nearly a century, we have found inspiration in the wonders of our world we share and have taken action to make a happier, healthier planet for us all.

Have you ever been to Living with the Land before? Let us know in the comments. 

Tabitha Boothe

I grew up on Disney and being from Arizona, I was able to go to Disneyland every summer with my family. My love of all things Walt Disney has just grown over time and have now been instilled into my marriage and our three wonderful kids! We love Disney and go as often as we can. When I'm not at a Disney Park or writing about my favorite attraction, I can be found curled up with a good book (preferably action/fantasy)!

Be the first to comment!