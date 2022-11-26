Living With the Land Holiday Overlay is Back

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. And Living with the Land is getting its holiday overlay!

From November 25th through December 30th, Guests can enjoy Living with the Land: Merry and Bright Lights at EPCOT.

During EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays, riders get to enjoy the Christmas overlay that has added thousands of Christmas lights, put bows on hanging gourds, and set up multiple little holiday scenes throughout the ride.

This holiday tradition started in 2019, by decking out Living with the Land with tons of festive lights, props, and even an updated soundtrack.

You get to cruise past greenhouses on a gentle boat tour and discover the surprising history of farming.

“You can get a taste of the future and see firsthand how Walt Disney World horticulturalists are using innovative and creative growing techniques and crossbreeding high-yield crops to help feed an ever-growing planet.”

“Discover a cornucopia of fruits and veggies from around the world—some modified to jaw-dropping effect. Feast your eyes on edible food crops from around the world. Glimpse hybrid striped bass, tilapia, catfish and freshwater shrimp in our fish farm.”

On this eye-opening tour, you’ll be inspired by a hopeful vision of farming’s future.

If you’re craving some of these fresh fruits, veggies, and seafood, there are two different restaurants that use and serve the food sourced at Living with the Land (Sunshine Seasons and Garden Grill Restaurant).

For an additional cost, you can go “Behind the Seeds” and explore the future of agriculture with this close up tour of the Land Pavilion.

Disney has also created Planet Possible.

The website reads: “For nearly a century, we have found inspiration in the wonders of our world we share and have taken action to make a happier, healthier planet for us all.

