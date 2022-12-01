Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) has returned!

After a lukewarm offering of Star Wars: Battlefront II (2017), the next game to come from EA/Lucasfilm, Star Wars: Jedi – Fallen Order (2019) was a welcome addition to the catalog. Players took on the role of Cal Kestis (Monaghan), a former Jedi Padawan, and survivor of the Jedi Order, in hiding on the scrapping world of Bracca. Cal’s (Monaghan) hand is forced (pun intended), when he has to use the Force to save one of his friends. Thus begins his life on the run, and the main story of Fallen Order.

A fantastic and originally story, with outstanding graphics, acting, and gameplay, Fallen Order was a fantastic change to the stale, formulaic world of Star Wars games, which had, in recent years, been simply trying to recapture the success of the era of Lucasarts: a division of Lucasfilm that specifically made video games, and was shut down shortly after the purchase of Lucasfilm by Disney. All video game development was subsequently outsourced with a ten year exclusivity contract to Electronic Arts, meaning that only EA could make Star Wars or other Lucasfilm themed gaming content. That contract, however, ends next year, opening up a whole range of possibility.

This doesn’t mean the end for EA content of course, and there has been exciting news involving the Fallen Order franchise: just earlier this year, EA officially announced a sequel to the popular game, entitled Jedi: Survior to be released in March of 2023. In the meantime, however, Star Wars has offered fans a glimpse into what Cal (Monaghan) has been up to between the events of Fallen Order and the coming events of Survivor. A new book titled “Jedi: Battle Scars” will hit the shelves March 7, 2023, and chronicles what the Jedi on the run has been up to since last we saw him.

Just today, fans were treated to the official cover art for the novel, which offers some interesting insight for not only fans of Fallen Order, but for fans of Star Wars: Clone Wars (2020) as well as the Disney+ original series, Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022). Hovering over Cal, bathed in an eerie red, is one of the infamous inquisitors, Fifth Brother (Philip Anthony-Rodriguez/Sung Kang). The Inquisitors served as the primary antagonists in Fallen Order, pitting the hero against both Ninth Sister (Misty Lee) as well as Second Sister (Elizabeth Grullón), who ultimately lead the Jedi to the ultimate enemy, Darth Vader himself.

Regardless of where this new novel takes our heroes, it’s bound to be somewhere exciting, and fans are ready for that sequel to drop in March. Fallen Order stars Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis, Debra Wilson as Cere Junda, Daniel Roebuck as Greez Dritus, and Tina Ivlev as the nightsister, Merrin, and is available on Xbox One/Xbox Series X, PS4/PS5 and PC.

