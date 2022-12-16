Clearest Look At Latest MCU ‘Spidey’ Suit Revealed!

One year after the fact, fans are getting a clear look at Tom Holland’s new Spidey suit.

When audiences saw Avengers: Endgame (2019) in theaters, many thought it was the most ambitious crossover in cinema. The culmination of ten years of preparation brought together A-list actors from across the franchise. Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johannsson, Chadwick Boseman, and dozens of others united for an immense undertaking that, in ordinary franchises, would have been a franchise ender. Marvel studios wasn’t done yet, though.

Just two short years later, the Marvel Cinematic Universe had another crossover event that rivaled Endgame. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) brought together stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in a live-action Spider-Verse, pitting some of the greatest Spider-Men in cinema against some of their greatest foes. Each hero shined, but they weren’t to be outdone by the outstanding performances from the film’s villains.

Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, and Alfred Molina knocked it out of the park in their return to the world of Spider-Man. Each villain wasn’t just a throwaway fanservice cameo but rather served the plot and gave astounding performances years and, in some cases, decades after putting those characters away. No Way Home was a smash hit for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was a perfect stepping stone for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to move forward into a world more familiar to fans of the character.

At the film’s end, fans familiar with the franchise see a classic Spidey scenario in which the hero, living on his own in a dumpy New York apartment, listens to a police scanner. Picking up on a nearby crime, Peter Parker (Holland) dons a new, homemade suit and swings out into the night. As perfect an ending as this was, it didn’t offer much in the way of a clear look at this new suit, leaving it obscured by either darkness or snow flurries as he swung over the city.

Fans have now been given the clearest look at this new suit with the release of a new model/action figure from Hot Toys. The highly detailed new product shows not only the new suit but also the new logo on Spider-Man’s (Holland) chest. With this clearer look, it appears that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is returning to the more classic Spider-Man design that mirrors both the animated character and the design from Marvel Comics.

With no official announcement for the next Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movie, this may be the best look audiences have for a while. Add on top of that the Disney+ Spider-Man show that has been reportedly delayed/having issues, the next Spidey content fans can expect will be Sony studios Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023).

