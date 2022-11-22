Here comes the ‘Spider-man’! Good News on Spidey’s Disney+ Show!

Finally, some good news on the Peter Parker/Spider-Man front!

It seems like the only news we’ve received on the upcoming Marvel Studios project, Spider-man: Freshman Year (2024) has been discouraging. Updates like crew members leaving, or being fired, massive downsizing in the studio, even one report calling the show a “failed experiment” have all led fans to believe that this new project may not actually happen.

Today, however, the animated wall-crawler got some great news from a very reliable source! Jeff Trammell, a producer with Marvel Studios shared a tweet about the project he’s been working on for two years now:

@MrJeffTrammell said,

“Just realized that two years ago today, I pitched to Marvel Studios. I never thought I’d have such a cool opportunity and if that was the end of the story, I’d still look at it as a win. Luckily, that pitch led to me doing Spider-Man Freshman Year with an unbelievably hard-working and dedicated crew to make a show that I cannot wait for you all to see. To say I’m extremely proud of what we’ve done would be an understatement. I feel super lucky to have had this opportunity two years ago and could never have imagined where it would lead to.”

With the detail shared in this tweet, it seems safe to say that not only will Freshman Year go forward, but that significant progress has been made on the project, and plans for it’s release have not been altered by numerous setbacks. If it goes forward, Freshman Year will be only the second animated production as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios: What If…? (2021) being the only other offering, with a second season promised for 2023.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year will follow the early years of Peter Parker (TBD) settling into his role as Spider-Man, and while we don’t know who, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe might be joining the cast, we do know Charlie Cox will be reprising his role as Daredevil, and that several classic Spidey heroes and villains will also make their appearance.

Do you think we’ll actually get to see Freshman Year in 2024? Let us know in the comments below!