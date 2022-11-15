Warner Bros. CEO Boasts Big DC Change After Spreading Misinformation

David Zaslav is excited about DC’s future but may have concerned fans after saying something that is completely wrong.

With James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over DC and working on a new plan for the franchise, fans are beyond excited to see what the duo comes up with. Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam (2022) might not be making a fortune for DC as an MCU movie would, but it promises a better future for the DCU.

Henry Cavill’s Superman is back, and he’s here to stay. This is very exciting for fans who love the actor as the iconic super hero. Superman has been absent from the DCU for a long time, but Gunn and Safran will be creating a new era of DC storytelling that might span 8-9 years.

These new stories would obviously bring new and old super heroes from DC back into the spotlight and begin to tell stories like the MCU, as they all would be set in the same universe. DC has made it clear they don’t plan to copy what Marvel has done, but with many similar super heroes, it might be more challenging to make that possible.

With this in mind, fans still have DC projects to look forward to, such as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), The Flash (2023), and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) is releasing next year.

Zaslav shared to Deadline his excitement for the DCU, but DiscussingFilm shares a certain quote from the interview that doesn’t make any sense:

David Zaslav says the plan is to “drive the hell out of DC.” “You will see a lot of growth around DC. We haven’t done a Superman movie in 13 years.” (Source: Deadline)

While Henry Cavill hasn’t been in the DCU for years, Zaslav either can’t do math or has confused himself over when the last Superman movie happened. Cavill’s Man of Steel released in theaters in 2013, which would’ve been 9 years, not 13. On top of this, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) was technically a Superman crossover movie with Ben Affleck’s Batman meaning that Zaslav is far from wrong about how long it has been since Superman has had a movie.

This doesn’t mean that fans haven’t been begging for Man of Steel 2 or any more Superman movies to be made, but Zaslav’s false point only hurts his case. Saying DC hasn’t made a Superman for that long implies that the company might have zero interest in the character but is only making a Superman movie to please fans.

Zaslav’s misinformation has already stirred the internet to wonder if the CEO is incompetent as Zaslav has faced a lot of controversies after the Warner Brothers Discovery merger caused thousands of people to lose their jobs, the company scrapping projects such as Leslie Grace’s Batgirl and even reducing the amount of content on HBO Max.

Are you worried about DC’s future? Let us know what you think!