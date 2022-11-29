450 Nudists Take Over Theme Park, “Don’t Need to Think About Clothes Again”

in Theme Parks

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen Leave a comment
Oblivion coaster at Alton Towers

Credit: Alton Towers

No clothes needed as hundreds of naturists descend upon one of the world’s most popular theme parks.

Alton Towers roller coaster
Credit: Alton Towers

Related: Guest Shares “Secret” Wristband Service That Lets Select People Skip Lines For Free

The Alton Towers Resort in Staffordshire, England, is one of the United Kingdom’s most visited theme parks. Operated by the Merlin Entertainments Group, the Resort consists of a theme park, a water park, mini-golf, a spa, and a hotel complex which includes Alton Towers Hotel, Enchanted Village, Splash Landings Hotel, and the CBeebies Land Hotel, among others. After Legoland Windsor, it is the second most-visited theme park in the UK.

Alton Towers attraction
Credit: Alton Towers

The theme park Resort, like others across the world such as Walt Disney World Resort, SeaWorld, Six Flags, Dollywood, and Universal Orlando Resort includes many family-friendly attractions like CBeebies Land’s Gangsta Granny: The Ride, based on the novels by David Walliams, and thrill rides such as Nemesis, Galactica, Wicker Man, The Smiler, and the world’s first vertical drop roller coaster, Oblivion — which itself has a complicated history.

Guests riding the dragon coaster at legoland
Credit: LEGOLAND

But aside from all the rides and themed hotels, Alton Towers has hit the headlines for a wholly different reason — welcoming 450 members of the British Naturism Group to the Resort. A member of the group spoke after the event, saying:

“For the uninitiated, the theme park itself is closed at this time of year and we take over the entire Splash Landings hotel, which includes a water park in the same building as the rooms and food and drink outlets.

“We strip off at 6pm on Friday and don’t need to think about clothes again until home-time on Sunday lunchtime.”

Splash Landings Hotel interior at Alton Towers Resort
Credit: Alton Towers Resort

They continued:

“As well as endless hours in the pool, lazy river, master-blaster and other flumes, guests can take advantage of a programme of activities including quizzes, crafts, aquarobics, a morning walk, a tour of the Alton Towers formal gardens, yoga, fitness classes and waterpolo.

The report went on to say that by the evening, the event includes body painting, dancing, and drinking with friends.

Splash Landings Hotel exterior at Alton Towers Resort
Credit: Alton Towers

Related: Intoxicated Woman Strips and Exposes Breast to Guest at Universal Studios

As said, Alton Towers Resort is closed at this time of the year so the takeover of Splash Landings Hotel comes at no disruption to other Guests. The Splash Landings Hotel at Alton Towers features rooms such as the Beachcomber Room, Pirate Room, Ice Age Room, as well as the Flambo’s Jambo Restaurant, Ma Garrita’s Bar, and the water park. Alton Towers describes the entertainment at the Resort hotel as:

Besides the mind-bending rooms and lip-smacking food, you’ll love our thrilliant family entertainment. There’s capital-F Fun for all ages, from our shriek-tastically interactive Calypso Crew kids club to our perky, chirpy character shows.

Would you ever take part in a naturist event at a theme park hotel? Let us know in the comments down below!

Thomas Hitchen

When he’s not thinking about the Magic Kingdom, Thomas is usually reading a book, becoming desperately obsessed with fictional characters, or baking something delicious (his favorite is chocolate cake -- to bake and to eat). He's a dreamer and grew up on Mulan saving the world, Jim Hawkins soaring through the stars, and Padmé Amidala fighting a Nexu. At the Parks, he loves to ride Everest, stroll down Main Street with an overstuffed pin lanyard around his neck, and eat as many Mickey-shaped ice creams as possible. His favorite character is Han Solo (yes, he did shoot first), and his favorite TV show is Buffy the Vampire Slayer except when it's One Tree Hill. He loves sandy beach walks, forest hikes, and foodie days out in the Big City. Thomas lives in England, UK, with his fiancée, baby, and their dog, a Border Collie called Luna.

Be the first to comment!