Universal Coaster Loses Power, Guests Evacuated by Fire Department

Getting evacuated from a Theme Park ride is a dream for some Guests. An evacuation from a tame, slow ride like the Tomorrowland Transit Authority Peoplemover at Walt Disney World Resort is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and an opportunity to see backstage parts of Magic Kingdom!

However, this isn’t always the case. At Universal Orlando Resort this week, Guests were trapped onboard The Incredible Hulk Coaster after a power outage. The Orange County Fire Department and other emergency personnel were deployed to assist in evacuating the towering coaster. Reddit user u/B2utyyo reported the incident.

“OCFD had to be called in for rescue because the cars got stuck so they couldn’t evacuate guests,” the Universal Studios fan explained. “All guests and personal have been evacuated by the OCFD.”

Though portions of The Incredible Hulk Coaster were submerged in water after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida, it’s unlikely this incident is related. Whatever the reason for the power outage, we’re happy to report no one was injured during the evacuation.

More on The Incredible Hulk Coaster

Guests 54” and above can get their scream on with this vibrant green coaster inspired by Marvel’s Hulk. Though The Walt Disney Company now owns Marvel, Universal Orlando Resort maintained the Theme Park rights to its Marvel Super Hero Island inside Islands of Adventure. From Universal:

You’ve volunteered to take part in a science experiment based on Dr. Bruce Banner’s research—but a blast of gamma radiation changes everything. You launch up to 67 miles per hour as Hulk-like power propels you upside down into a zero-gravity roll, racing faster and faster. Hang on as this high-speed, red-line rampage smashes its way through the sky.

Have you ever been evacuated from a ride at Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Universal Orlando Resort Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Universal Theme Park operations.