Disney is slowly taking over the world one company at a time.

For most of us, Disney is a wonderful world of fantasy and make-believe. There are castles, heroes, villains, and dragons. But for others, they see a different type of dragon- a corporation that is forever expanding and collecting more entities. Especially considering that in the past ten years alone Disney has acquired Lucasfilms, National Geographic, 21st Century Fox, and Hulu. Not to mention, they just released their own streaming service in 2019.

Jumping back to 1995 when Disney bought ABC, then in 2006 Pixar. 2009 sees them entering into a 30-film deal with Dreamworks and also the purchase of Marvel.

Thankfully, a former Twitter user (@TripnoticMusic) gave us a rather humorous timeline going all the way to the year 2100 with the happenings of Disney.

Keep close watch in the near future to see what Disney will do or acquire next.

The account shares all kinds of information on Disney’s latest acquisitions and what might be next for the company.

A couple of years sound rather interesting. 2031- The Church of Baby Yoda. 2050- Disney buys the United States of America. 2080- Disneyland Mars is opened. 2091- Construction on the Deathstar finally starts.

Who knows what will actually happen next in the wonderful world of Disney.

But there is one thing that we will always remember.

What do you think? Is Disney slowly trying to take over the world? What do you think they’ll do next? Let us know in the comments!